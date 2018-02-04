Elderly Ohio man charged for using 'medieval stocks' to commit sex crimes against children

A Guernsey County, Ohio man was charged with felony sex crimes after he allegedly placed victims in "medieval stocks."

Police tell WSYX News that 76-year-old Ashley Lynn Hall was charged with two counts of sex crimes, including compelling prostitution and corruption of a minor.

Hall allegedly placed victims in "medieval stocks" and penetrated them with a purple sex toy. Police say the crimes were committed against several children. According to officers, Hall enticed victims with favors including giving them rides places, cigarettes, and money.

When police searched his home Wednesday, they found sex toys, medieval stocks, and pornographic materials.

Hall was arrested during the search. Police said he admitted to having children perform sexual acts in his presence on multiple occasions, including having sex with a 15-year-old.

A bond had yet to be set for Hall.