Soldier who died in accidental shooting in Oregon identified

(AP) - Officials have identified a soldier who died in an accidental shooting at a training facility near the Oregon coast.



Authorities say 24-year-old Spc. Devin Kuhn died Wednesday from his injuries in the emergency room at Columbia Memorial Hospital in Astoria.



Kuhn was assigned to Alpha Co., 2nd Ranger Battalion, 75th Ranger Regiment at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington.



Camp Rilea, based in Warrenton, is the primary training facility for the Oregon National Guard.

2/3/2018 3:36:33 PM (GMT -8:00)