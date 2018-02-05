Ice Ribbon remains closed after ammonia leak - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Ice Ribbon remains closed after ammonia leak

by Andrea Olson, KHQ Local News Producer/Reporter
SPOKANE, Wash. -

As of Sunday, the city of Spokane's Ice Ribbon remained shut down after it was closed Saturday afternoon due to an ammonia leak. The city explained it would be closed for the remainder of the weekend. 

Firefighters were called in to check it out and the city said it would stay that way until repairs were completed.

There's no official word yet as to when the Ice Ribbon could reopen but it could be on Monday.

A city spokeswoman told KHQ that the Parks Department will have an update on the Ice Ribbon on Monday.

Day and night crews have been working around the clock, trying to fix the Ice Ribbon.

The ammonia leak caused several roads to be shut down temporarily on Saturday.

What is ammonia?  In this case, it's a chemical used in the ice-making process. If you come in contact with it, it can be irritating to someone's throat and eyes. Thankfully, in this case, no injuries were reported in connection to the shutdown.

This isn't the first time the Ice Ribbon has been closed. In the past two months, they've seen several closures for snow and one for a major accident.

Investigators have not explained what caused that ammonia leak yet. 

    •   