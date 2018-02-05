Trump attacks Democrats over health care

Trump attacks Democrats over health carePosted: Updated:
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
Babies Behind Bars: 14 Babies Currently Living inside Washington Prison
Babies Behind Bars: 14 Babies Currently Living inside Washington Prison
GIG HARBOR, Wash. - We all make mistakes. We all hope for second chances. But how far is too far when it comes to redemption? This special KHQ report will leave you asking yourself exactly that. Right now, there are 970 people living inside Washington's Correction Center for women, 14 of them are babies. "This program has saved my life," said inmate Karen McIntosh. "It hasn't changed it. It's saved it." McIntosh and her daughter>>
GIG HARBOR, Wash. - We all make mistakes. We all hope for second chances. But how far is too far when it comes to redemption? This special KHQ report will leave you asking yourself exactly that. Right now, there are 970 people living inside Washington's Correction Center for women, 14 of them are babies. "This program has saved my life," said inmate Karen McIntosh. "It hasn't changed it. It's saved it." McIntosh and her daughter>>
Elderly Ohio man charged for using 'medieval stocks' to commit sex crimes against children
Elderly Ohio man charged for using 'medieval stocks' to commit sex crimes against children
CUMBERLAND, Ohio - A Guernsey County, Ohio man was charged with felony sex crimes after he allegedly placed victims in "medieval stocks." Police tell WSYX News that 76-year-old Ashley Lynn Hall was charged with two counts of sex crimes, including compelling prostitution and corruption of a minor. Hall allegedly placed victims in "medieval stocks" and penetrated them with a purple sex toy. Police say the crimes were committed against>>
CUMBERLAND, Ohio - A Guernsey County, Ohio man was charged with felony sex crimes after he allegedly placed victims in "medieval stocks." Police tell WSYX News that 76-year-old Ashley Lynn Hall was charged with two counts of sex crimes, including compelling prostitution and corruption of a minor. Hall allegedly placed victims in "medieval stocks" and penetrated them with a purple sex toy. Police say the crimes were committed against>>
Local woman cleans camp and posts sign "City of Spokane Take Care of Your Homeless"
Local woman cleans camp and posts sign "City of Spokane Take Care of Your Homeless"
SPOKANE, Wash.- A local woman is taking action and is trying to get the City of Spokane's attention to help the homeless. A viewer sent us a picture where you can see a pile of garbage and a sign on top of it that reads, "City of Spokane Take Care of Your Homeless." That pile of garbage sits outside the Old Liberty Park located on Third Avenue right by the Office Depot.>>
SPOKANE, Wash.- A local woman is taking action and is trying to get the City of Spokane's attention to help the homeless. A viewer sent us a picture where you can see a pile of garbage and a sign on top of it that reads, "City of Spokane Take Care of Your Homeless." That pile of garbage sits outside the Old Liberty Park located on Third Avenue right by the Office Depot.>>
Soldier who died in accidental shooting in Oregon identified
Soldier who died in accidental shooting in Oregon identified
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) - Officials have identified a soldier who died in an accidental shooting at a training facility near the Oregon coast. Authorities say 24-year-old Spc. Devin Kuhn died Wednesday from his injuries in the emergency room at Columbia Memorial Hospital in Astoria. Kuhn was assigned to Alpha Co., 2nd Ranger Battalion, 75th Ranger Regiment at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington. Camp Rilea, based in Warrenton, is>>
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) - Officials have identified a soldier who died in an accidental shooting at a training facility near the Oregon coast. Authorities say 24-year-old Spc. Devin Kuhn died Wednesday from his injuries in the emergency room at Columbia Memorial Hospital in Astoria. Kuhn was assigned to Alpha Co., 2nd Ranger Battalion, 75th Ranger Regiment at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington. Camp Rilea, based in Warrenton, is>>
2 die in surf while digging for clams on Washington beaches
2 die in surf while digging for clams on Washington beaches
LONG BEACH, Wash. (AP) - Two women have died in separate incidents after they were caught in rough surf while digging for clams on ocean beaches in southwest Washington. Pacific County Sheriff Scott Johnson said on Facebook that the women were reported missing Friday around 9 p.m., roughly four minutes apart. The first 911 call reported that a 70-year-old woman was lost in the surf north of Ocean Park on the Long Beach Peninsula. Her body was found Saturday evening near Westpo...>>
LONG BEACH, Wash. (AP) - Two women have died in separate incidents after they were caught in rough surf while digging for clams on ocean beaches in southwest Washington. Pacific County Sheriff Scott Johnson said on Facebook that the women were reported missing Friday around 9 p.m., roughly four minutes apart. The first 911 call reported that a 70-year-old woman was lost in the surf north of Ocean Park on the Long Beach Peninsula. Her body was found Saturday evening near Westpo...>>
Police: 2 killed with child in vehicle nearby; man arrested
Police: 2 killed with child in vehicle nearby; man arrested
KEY PENINSULA, Wash. (AP) - Authorities in Washington state say a man and woman have been killed in a shooting that may have a drug connection. The Pierce County Sheriff's Department said on Facebook that deputies responding to a 911 call about a shooting at a mobile home in the Key Peninsula early Saturday arrested a suspect who was walking in the area.>>
KEY PENINSULA, Wash. (AP) - Authorities in Washington state say a man and woman have been killed in a shooting that may have a drug connection. The Pierce County Sheriff's Department said on Facebook that deputies responding to a 911 call about a shooting at a mobile home in the Key Peninsula early Saturday arrested a suspect who was walking in the area.>>
Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>
-
Inslee, tribal groups object to offshore drilling plans
Inslee, tribal groups object to offshore drilling plans
OLYMPIA, Wash. - Gov. Jay Inslee will join tribal groups and coastal businesses to object to plans for oil drilling offshore of Washington state. The action Monday afternoon by Inslee and the tribes comes the same day that the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management was to hold a public meeting about the offshore drilling proposal in Tacoma. The agency said that meeting has been postponed.>>
OLYMPIA, Wash. - Gov. Jay Inslee will join tribal groups and coastal businesses to object to plans for oil drilling offshore of Washington state. The action Monday afternoon by Inslee and the tribes comes the same day that the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management was to hold a public meeting about the offshore drilling proposal in Tacoma. The agency said that meeting has been postponed.>>
Nassar sentenced to 40 to 125 years in prison
Nassar sentenced to 40 to 125 years in prison
CHARLOTTE, Mich. - Former sports doctor Larry Nassar has been sentenced to 40 to 125 years in prison, marking his final criminal punishment in a sex abuse scandal that has roiled Michigan State University and major U.S. sports associations. A judge sentenced Nassar on Monday morning in a case out of Eaton County, Michigan. The case centers on sexual assaults at Twistars, a gym for elite gymnasts.>>
CHARLOTTE, Mich. - Former sports doctor Larry Nassar has been sentenced to 40 to 125 years in prison, marking his final criminal punishment in a sex abuse scandal that has roiled Michigan State University and major U.S. sports associations. A judge sentenced Nassar on Monday morning in a case out of Eaton County, Michigan. The case centers on sexual assaults at Twistars, a gym for elite gymnasts.>>
Trump attacks Democrats over health care
Trump attacks Democrats over health care
WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump is citing protests over health care funding in Britain to attack Democrats for "pushing for Universal HealthCare." Trump says on Twitter Monday: "The Democrats are pushing for Universal HealthCare while thousands of people are marching in the UK because their U system is going broke and not working.>>
WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump is citing protests over health care funding in Britain to attack Democrats for "pushing for Universal HealthCare." Trump says on Twitter Monday: "The Democrats are pushing for Universal HealthCare while thousands of people are marching in the UK because their U system is going broke and not working.>>
Ice Ribbon remains closed after ammonia leak
Ice Ribbon remains closed after ammonia leak
SPOKANE, Wash.- As of Sunday, the city of Spokane's Ice Ribbon remained shut down after it was closed Saturday afternoon due to an ammonia leak. Firefighters were called in to check it out and the city said it would stay that way until repairs were completed. There's no official word yet as to when the Ice Ribbon could reopen but it could be on Monday.>>
SPOKANE, Wash.- As of Sunday, the city of Spokane's Ice Ribbon remained shut down after it was closed Saturday afternoon due to an ammonia leak. Firefighters were called in to check it out and the city said it would stay that way until repairs were completed. There's no official word yet as to when the Ice Ribbon could reopen but it could be on Monday.>>
Local woman cleans camp and posts sign "City of Spokane Take Care of Your Homeless"
Local woman cleans camp and posts sign "City of Spokane Take Care of Your Homeless"
SPOKANE, Wash.- A local woman is taking action and is trying to get the City of Spokane's attention to help the homeless. A viewer sent us a picture where you can see a pile of garbage and a sign on top of it that reads, "City of Spokane Take Care of Your Homeless." That pile of garbage sits outside the Old Liberty Park located on Third Avenue right by the Office Depot.>>
SPOKANE, Wash.- A local woman is taking action and is trying to get the City of Spokane's attention to help the homeless. A viewer sent us a picture where you can see a pile of garbage and a sign on top of it that reads, "City of Spokane Take Care of Your Homeless." That pile of garbage sits outside the Old Liberty Park located on Third Avenue right by the Office Depot.>>
Babies Behind Bars: 14 Babies Currently Living inside Washington Prison
Babies Behind Bars: 14 Babies Currently Living inside Washington Prison
GIG HARBOR, Wash. - We all make mistakes. We all hope for second chances. But how far is too far when it comes to redemption? This special KHQ report will leave you asking yourself exactly that. Right now, there are 970 people living inside Washington's Correction Center for women, 14 of them are babies. "This program has saved my life," said inmate Karen McIntosh. "It hasn't changed it. It's saved it." McIntosh and her daughter>>
GIG HARBOR, Wash. - We all make mistakes. We all hope for second chances. But how far is too far when it comes to redemption? This special KHQ report will leave you asking yourself exactly that. Right now, there are 970 people living inside Washington's Correction Center for women, 14 of them are babies. "This program has saved my life," said inmate Karen McIntosh. "It hasn't changed it. It's saved it." McIntosh and her daughter>>
Soldier who died in accidental shooting in Oregon identified
Soldier who died in accidental shooting in Oregon identified
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) - Officials have identified a soldier who died in an accidental shooting at a training facility near the Oregon coast. Authorities say 24-year-old Spc. Devin Kuhn died Wednesday from his injuries in the emergency room at Columbia Memorial Hospital in Astoria. Kuhn was assigned to Alpha Co., 2nd Ranger Battalion, 75th Ranger Regiment at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington. Camp Rilea, based in Warrenton, is>>
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) - Officials have identified a soldier who died in an accidental shooting at a training facility near the Oregon coast. Authorities say 24-year-old Spc. Devin Kuhn died Wednesday from his injuries in the emergency room at Columbia Memorial Hospital in Astoria. Kuhn was assigned to Alpha Co., 2nd Ranger Battalion, 75th Ranger Regiment at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington. Camp Rilea, based in Warrenton, is>>
Eagles win Super Bowl against Patriots
Eagles win Super Bowl against Patriots
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (AP) - The Latest from the Super Bowl (all times local): 7:15 p.m. Nick Foles caught a 1-yard touchdown pass from tight end Trey Burton on a fourth-down trick play, and the Philadelphia Eagles have a 22-12 halftime lead over the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl. The Foles score came after Tom Brady dropped an over-the-shoulder catch on a trick play for New England on an earlier drive that ended in a failed fourth-down play.>>
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (AP) - The Latest from the Super Bowl (all times local): 7:15 p.m. Nick Foles caught a 1-yard touchdown pass from tight end Trey Burton on a fourth-down trick play, and the Philadelphia Eagles have a 22-12 halftime lead over the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl. The Foles score came after Tom Brady dropped an over-the-shoulder catch on a trick play for New England on an earlier drive that ended in a failed fourth-down play.>>
Elderly Ohio man charged for using 'medieval stocks' to commit sex crimes against children
Elderly Ohio man charged for using 'medieval stocks' to commit sex crimes against children
CUMBERLAND, Ohio - A Guernsey County, Ohio man was charged with felony sex crimes after he allegedly placed victims in "medieval stocks." Police tell WSYX News that 76-year-old Ashley Lynn Hall was charged with two counts of sex crimes, including compelling prostitution and corruption of a minor. Hall allegedly placed victims in "medieval stocks" and penetrated them with a purple sex toy. Police say the crimes were committed against>>
CUMBERLAND, Ohio - A Guernsey County, Ohio man was charged with felony sex crimes after he allegedly placed victims in "medieval stocks." Police tell WSYX News that 76-year-old Ashley Lynn Hall was charged with two counts of sex crimes, including compelling prostitution and corruption of a minor. Hall allegedly placed victims in "medieval stocks" and penetrated them with a purple sex toy. Police say the crimes were committed against>>
Car tagged with vulgar, racist graffiti at Kendall Yards
Car tagged with vulgar, racist graffiti at Kendall Yards
SPOKANE, Wash. - A car that was left parked on the side of the road in Kendall Yards was tagged over the weekend with racist and vulgar graffiti. Calvin Carter and other viewers messaged us about this. Carter says he was getting ice cream with his girlfriend and friends when they saw the car with the c-word and n-word tagged on either side of the car. People who live around there say the words appeared Saturday night. Carter says seeing those words hurt. “To see it on ...>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - A car that was left parked on the side of the road in Kendall Yards was tagged over the weekend with racist and vulgar graffiti. Calvin Carter and other viewers messaged us about this. Carter says he was getting ice cream with his girlfriend and friends when they saw the car with the c-word and n-word tagged on either side of the car. People who live around there say the words appeared Saturday night. Carter says seeing those words hurt. “To see it on ...>>