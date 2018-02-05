Grant County Deputies searching for missing man they believe was shot during argument

The Grant County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help finding a missing Moses Lake man they believe to be injured following a shooting north of Moses Lake over the weekend.

Deputies were called to a public fishing access road after reports of multiple shots exchanged between occupants of two cars. Deputies believe one of the suspected shooters has not been found and is likely injured. That person, Matthew Low of Moses Lake, was last seen in the area of Road D.6-Northeast in the McConihe Flats area.

Deputies are worried for Low's safety and say it is unknown if he is still in the area or if he was driven away.

"The male driver of the other vehicle who is also a suspected shooter, Patrick Pearson of Moses Lake, was shot in the arm," the Sheriff's Office said. "He was taken by ambulance to Samaritan Healthcare in Moses Lake and later released. At the time he was released, investigators did not have any probable cause to arrest him. Overnight, investigators were able to build that probable cause for Pearson’s arrest in connection to this incident."

An ongoing dispute between Pearson and Low is believed to be the reason for the shooting.

Low is 29-years-old, 5’10” tall and 180 lbs. with blonde hair and blue eyes. Low has ties to the Spokane area.

Pearson is 45-years-old, 5’07” tall and 150 lbs. with red hair (possibly shaved head) and hazel eyes.

The investigation continues and more information will be released later. Anyone with information for detectives should contact the Grant County Sheriff’s Office at 509-762-1160, or email crimetips@grantcountywa.gov. Tipsters can remain anonymous.