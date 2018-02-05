Rogers High School Asst. Principal injured breaking up fight bet - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Rogers High School Asst. Principal injured breaking up fight between students

Posted: Updated:
SPOKANE, Wash. -

Spokane Public Schools has confirmed the Assistant Principal at Rogers High School was injured while breaking up a fight between two students on Monday. 

A Spokane Public Schools spokesman would not confirm the extent of the injuries, but did say both students were arrested and booked into jail. Their names have not been released. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Babies Behind Bars: 14 Babies Currently Living inside Washington Prison

    Babies Behind Bars: 14 Babies Currently Living inside Washington Prison

    Sunday, February 4 2018 11:20 PM EST2018-02-05 04:20:51 GMT

    GIG HARBOR, Wash. - We all make mistakes. We all hope for second chances. But how far is too far when it comes to redemption? This special KHQ report will leave you asking yourself exactly that. Right now, there are 970 people living inside Washington's Correction Center for women, 14 of them are babies. "This program has saved my life," said inmate Karen McIntosh. "It hasn't changed it. It's saved it." McIntosh and her daughter 

    >>

    GIG HARBOR, Wash. - We all make mistakes. We all hope for second chances. But how far is too far when it comes to redemption? This special KHQ report will leave you asking yourself exactly that. Right now, there are 970 people living inside Washington's Correction Center for women, 14 of them are babies. "This program has saved my life," said inmate Karen McIntosh. "It hasn't changed it. It's saved it." McIntosh and her daughter 

    >>

  • Elderly Ohio man charged for using 'medieval stocks' to commit sex crimes against children

    Elderly Ohio man charged for using 'medieval stocks' to commit sex crimes against children

    Sunday, February 4 2018 10:39 PM EST2018-02-05 03:39:26 GMT
    Courtesy Guernsey County Sheriff's OfficeCourtesy Guernsey County Sheriff's Office

    CUMBERLAND, Ohio - A Guernsey County, Ohio man was charged with felony sex crimes after he allegedly placed victims in "medieval stocks." Police tell WSYX News that 76-year-old Ashley Lynn Hall was charged with two counts of sex crimes, including compelling prostitution and corruption of a minor. Hall allegedly placed victims in "medieval stocks" and penetrated them with a purple sex toy. Police say the crimes were committed against 

    >>

    CUMBERLAND, Ohio - A Guernsey County, Ohio man was charged with felony sex crimes after he allegedly placed victims in "medieval stocks." Police tell WSYX News that 76-year-old Ashley Lynn Hall was charged with two counts of sex crimes, including compelling prostitution and corruption of a minor. Hall allegedly placed victims in "medieval stocks" and penetrated them with a purple sex toy. Police say the crimes were committed against 

    >>

  • Local woman cleans camp and posts sign "City of Spokane Take Care of Your Homeless"

    Local woman cleans camp and posts sign "City of Spokane Take Care of Your Homeless"

    Monday, February 5 2018 2:14 AM EST2018-02-05 07:14:39 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash.- A local woman is taking action and is trying to get the City of Spokane's attention to help the homeless. A viewer sent us a picture where you can see a pile of garbage and a sign on top of it that reads, "City of Spokane Take Care of Your Homeless." That pile of garbage sits outside the Old Liberty Park located on Third Avenue right by the Office Depot. 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash.- A local woman is taking action and is trying to get the City of Spokane's attention to help the homeless. A viewer sent us a picture where you can see a pile of garbage and a sign on top of it that reads, "City of Spokane Take Care of Your Homeless." That pile of garbage sits outside the Old Liberty Park located on Third Avenue right by the Office Depot. 

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Dow drops 1,175, biggest-ever point drop

    Dow drops 1,175, biggest-ever point drop

    Monday, February 5 2018 4:27 PM EST2018-02-05 21:27:08 GMT

    NEW YORK - The Dow Jones industrial average plunged 1,175 points, or 4.6 percent, erasing its gains for the year. The Dow's drop Monday was its biggest in terms of points, but it had a larger percentage drop as recently in 2011. The Dow is down 8.5 percent from the record high it hit in late January.

    >>

    NEW YORK - The Dow Jones industrial average plunged 1,175 points, or 4.6 percent, erasing its gains for the year. The Dow's drop Monday was its biggest in terms of points, but it had a larger percentage drop as recently in 2011. The Dow is down 8.5 percent from the record high it hit in late January.

    >>

  • Rogers High School Asst. Principal injured breaking up fight between students

    Rogers High School Asst. Principal injured breaking up fight between students

    Monday, February 5 2018 3:54 PM EST2018-02-05 20:54:50 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Public Schools has confirmed the Assistant Principal at Rogers High School was injured while breaking up a fight between two students on Monday. 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Public Schools has confirmed the Assistant Principal at Rogers High School was injured while breaking up a fight between two students on Monday.  A Spokane Public Schools spokesman would not confirm the extent of the injuries, but did say both students were arrested and booked into jail. Their names have not been released. 

    >>

  • Grant County Deputies searching for missing man they believe was shot during argument

    Grant County Deputies searching for missing man they believe was shot during argument

    Monday, February 5 2018 2:41 PM EST2018-02-05 19:41:02 GMT

    GRANT COUNTY, Wash. - The Grant County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help finding a missing Moses Lake man they believe to be injured following a shooting north of Moses Lake.

    >>

    GRANT COUNTY, Wash. - The Grant County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help finding a missing Moses Lake man they believe to be injured following a shooting north of Moses Lake.  Deputies were called to a public fishing access road Sunday afternoon after reports of multiple shots exchanged between occupants of two cars.

    >>
    •   