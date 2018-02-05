Rogers High School Asst. Principal injured breaking up fight between students

Spokane Public Schools has confirmed the Assistant Principal at Rogers High School was injured while breaking up a fight between two students on Monday.

A Spokane Public Schools spokesman would not confirm the extent of the injuries, but did say both students were arrested and booked into jail. Their names have not been released.

