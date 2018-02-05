Mad Minute stories from Monday, February 5th - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Mad Minute stories from Monday, February 5th

MADISONVILLE, Texas (AP) - A Houston couple has reported a house heist - as in, their vacation home was stolen.
KTRK-TV reports that Jo and Lonnie Harrison say their one-bedroom, one-bathroom cabin is missing from their property in Madisonville, about 90 miles (144 kilometers) northwest of Houston.
The prefabricated home was on property they purchased last year. The Harrisons hadn't checked on it since early November. But when Lonnie Harrison returned Friday, all he saw "were blocks and pipes sticking out."
He says he called his wife, who couldn't believe what happened. When he called the Madison County Sheriff's Office, he prefaced his report by saying: "This is really going to sound strange, but I need to report a stolen house."
The sheriff's office didn't immediately return a call seeking an update on the case Monday.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DALLAS (AP) - Authorities say a man took a sledgehammer to about a dozen squad cars in a Dallas police station parking lot.
Police say the man walked into the Dallas Central Patrol parking lot at the city's marshal's office detention center before dawn Sunday and started hitting the cars. The center holds people arrested for public intoxication and other low-level misdemeanors.
His name hasn't been released and other details of the incident haven't been disclosed.
Authorities say the man has been taken to jail.
 
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

CLEVELAND (AP) - A convention center in Cleveland says it's turning a Cold War-era aircraft into a stationary restaurant in a bid to attract more visitors with a distinctive dining experience.
The Plain Dealer reports the Boeing KC-97G Stratofreighter used for mid-flight refueling had been mothballed in Arizona for several decades before the International Exposition Center bought it last year and relocated it near the exhibition hall. The I-X Center hopes to renovate the interior of the air tanker into a 50-seat restaurant by 2020.
The industrial artist leading that task, Mike Ensminger of Elyria (eh-LEER'-ee-uh), says he would like to leave the aircraft as historically accurate as possible.
The I-X Center has put $600,000 into the project so far, and officials anticipate spending another $500,000.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

APOLLO, Pa. (AP) - A family has been reunited with its dog 10 years after the dog went missing.
Debra Suierveld and her family assumed their dog Abby had died after she ran away in 2008 from their home in Apollo, but decade-old sadness turned to joy on Saturday when Suierveld received word someone had found the dog.
The black Labrador mix showed up on George Speiring's front porch in Lower Burrell, 10 miles (16 kilometers) west of Apollo. Speiring contacted Animal Protectors of Allegheny Valley, which discovered the dog's microchip and was able to contact Suierveld.
Someone had taken good care of Abby over the years. Abby is in great health and remembers things the family taught her, Suierveld said.
"She would lie on the floor and cross her paws, and she remembers my daughter's commands, and she remembers the commands I taught her," Suierveld told KDKA-TV.
Suierveld called her 22-year-old daughter, who is a student at Miami University, in Oxford, Ohio, to share the news.
"She cried," Suierveld told the Tribune-Review.
Suierveld's family has planned a reunion dinner on Sunday to welcome Abby back.
"It feels like a part of my kids' childhood is back, part of our family is back," Suierveld said. "It's pretty awesome."

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

BRENTWOOD, Mo. (AP) - Around 400 students at a suburban St. Louis school got part of the day off Friday after a 9-foot-long boa constrictor wriggled out of her aquarium, setting off a frantic search.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that a teacher alerted officials at Brentwood high and middle schools of the escape around 10 a.m. The 70-pound snake went missing from an enclosure in a biology class. Students were sent home a short time later.
A broken hinge on the enclosure was blamed on the escape. The snake was found beneath the floor, wrapped around pipes. The ceramic floor was ripped up to retrieve her.
A biology teacher adopted the snake years ago and kept her at school. When she retired she left the snake for the school to keep.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

MOUNT DORA, Fla. (AP) - Two Florida homeowners owe thousands of dollars in fines for painting murals emulating a Vincent van Gogh masterpiece on the exterior of their home.
A report by WKMG-TV shows the Mount Dora home covered in blue and yellow paint swirled on the house and a perimeter wall in the style of van Gogh's painting "The Starry Night."
Homeowners Nancy Nemhauser and Ludomir Jastrzebski were fined $100 per day, but the fines were capped at 31 days.
The news station reports that a magistrate lifted the cap Thursday. That means the homeowners now owe over $8,000. The fines will continue until the murals are removed.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) - The biggest newspapers in Connecticut and Rhode Island are feuding over which state is worse.
The Hartford Courant in Connecticut wrote a scathing editorial after The Providence Journal in Rhode Island published an editorial calling its New England neighbor struggling, and blasting its business climate as enormously difficult.
The Journal's Jan. 24 piece ends by calling on Rhode Island Democratic Gov. Gina Raimondo to try and attract jobs from Connecticut to Rhode Island, calling it "certainly less risky" than Connecticut.
In a Friday editorial headlined "Why, Rhode Island, Why?" the Courant responded by detailing a long list of its neighbor's woes. Those included pension problems, economic issues and "a legacy of corruption that not even Connecticut can match."
It closes by encouraging the states to work together.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

BEAUFORT, N.C. (AP) - Some good Samaritans who came to help a North Carolina man get his truck out of a ditch discovered the truck held some items stolen from their own store. And when police were summoned, they discovered the man had stolen a big truck to help free his own stuck vehicle.
That's according to the Carteret County Sheriff's Office. Maj. Jason Wank said deputies were called Friday after workers at an auto parts store tried to help 27-year-old Taylor Russell Valentine of Morehead City.
Wank said they discovered items stolen from their business. He also said Valentine had stolen a large truck and used it to try to free his own truck.
Valentine is jailed on multiple charges, with bond set at $20,000. It's not known if he has an attorney.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

EASTON, Md. (AP) - A waterfowl hunter is in stable condition after a dead goose fell from the sky and knocked him unconscious.
Robert Meilhammer of Dorchester County was hunting with three other people when one of them fired at a flock of Canada geese overhead in Easton, near the Miles River on Maryland's Eastern Shore.
Maryland Natural Resources Police spokeswoman Candy Thomson said a falling goose hit Meilhammer, knocking him out and causing head and facial injuries.
The Washington Post reports that when he came to, he knew who he was, but "little else," according to a Natural Resources police officer.
The agency tweeted Friday that Meilhammer was in stable condition and awaiting more tests at a Baltimore trauma center.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) - A Clackamas, Oregon, man has pleaded guilty to placing calls to airports in Nevada and Texas, reporting his father and brother as terrorists because they got an invitation to a family wedding and he didn't.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reports 38-year-old Sonny Donnie Smith admitted to placing anonymous phone calls to security offices at McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas and the Midland International Air and Space Port in Midland, Texas.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Hannah Horsley says the calls were made Sept. 3, 2016.
The calls prompted an FBI investigation that revealed no terrorist threats. Smith's father and brother were detained and questioned by investigators, and the brother missed his flight.
Smith faces up to two years in prison, a $250,000 fine and one year of supervised release at sentencing set for May.
 

