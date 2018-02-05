Spokane County firefighter crashes into tree after medical emergency

A Spokane County firefighter is recovering after crashing his truck into a tree on Sunday afternoon.

Spokane County Fire District 4 Assistant Fire Chief Lonnie Rash says it happened on Colbert Road just east of Highway 2.

Paramedics say the firefighter behind the wheel had a medical emergency when he lost control of the truck and swerved off the road and crashed.

Crews say he was taken to the hospital as a precaution but should be OK.