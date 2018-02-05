Spokane Valley deputies arrest woman for domestic violence stabbing

Spokane Valley deputies and Major Crimes detectives are investigating a stabbing that occurred after a fight between two family members that escalated Sunday evening. The suspect, identified as 27-year-old Amanda R. Kayioni, was arrested for first degree assault and the victim was taken to the hospital with injuries that weren't life-threatening.

Deputies say that around 10:45 p.m., they responded to an apartment located in the 12100 block of E. Alki for a reported stabbing.

On the scene, deputies learned that the victim and the suspect began arguing in the kitchen, the fight escalated and the two began punching each other and "hitting each other with frying pans," according to deputies. A third member of the family took the pans away, but minutes later, Kayioni armed herself with a knife and began stabbing the victim in the upper arm and shoulder.

Again the family member intervened and disarmed the woman. The victim was taken to the hospital. She's expected to be OK.

Kayioni was arrested at the scene without incident. Major Crimes detectives were called to the scene to continue the investigation.

Kayioni was booked into Spokane County Jail.