Spokane Valley deputies arrest woman for domestic violence stabb - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Spokane Valley deputies arrest woman for domestic violence stabbing

Posted: Updated:
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. -

Spokane Valley deputies and Major Crimes detectives are investigating a stabbing that occurred after a fight between two family members that escalated Sunday evening. The suspect, identified as 27-year-old Amanda R. Kayioni, was arrested for first degree assault and the victim was taken to the hospital with injuries that weren't life-threatening.

Deputies say that around 10:45 p.m., they responded to an apartment located in the 12100 block of E. Alki for a reported stabbing.

On the scene, deputies learned that the victim and the suspect began arguing in the kitchen, the fight escalated and the two began punching each other and "hitting each other with frying pans," according to deputies. A third member of the family took the pans away, but minutes later, Kayioni armed herself with a knife and began stabbing the victim in the upper arm and shoulder.

Again the family member intervened and disarmed the woman. The victim was taken to the hospital. She's expected to be OK. 

Kayioni was arrested at the scene without incident. Major Crimes detectives were called to the scene to continue the investigation.

Kayioni was booked into Spokane County Jail. 

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Babies Behind Bars: 14 Babies Currently Living inside Washington Prison

    Babies Behind Bars: 14 Babies Currently Living inside Washington Prison

    Sunday, February 4 2018 11:20 PM EST2018-02-05 04:20:51 GMT

    GIG HARBOR, Wash. - We all make mistakes. We all hope for second chances. But how far is too far when it comes to redemption? This special KHQ report will leave you asking yourself exactly that. Right now, there are 970 people living inside Washington's Correction Center for women, 14 of them are babies. "This program has saved my life," said inmate Karen McIntosh. "It hasn't changed it. It's saved it." McIntosh and her daughter 

    >>

    GIG HARBOR, Wash. - We all make mistakes. We all hope for second chances. But how far is too far when it comes to redemption? This special KHQ report will leave you asking yourself exactly that. Right now, there are 970 people living inside Washington's Correction Center for women, 14 of them are babies. "This program has saved my life," said inmate Karen McIntosh. "It hasn't changed it. It's saved it." McIntosh and her daughter 

    >>

  • Rogers High School Asst. Principal injured breaking up fight between students

    Rogers High School Asst. Principal injured breaking up fight between students

    Monday, February 5 2018 3:54 PM EST2018-02-05 20:54:50 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Public Schools has confirmed the Assistant Principal at Rogers High School was injured while breaking up a fight between two students on Monday. 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Public Schools has confirmed the Assistant Principal at Rogers High School was injured while breaking up a fight between two students on Monday.  A Spokane Public Schools spokesman would not confirm the extent of the injuries, but did say both students were arrested and booked into jail. Their names have not been released. 

    >>

  • Elderly Ohio man charged for using 'medieval stocks' to commit sex crimes against children

    Elderly Ohio man charged for using 'medieval stocks' to commit sex crimes against children

    Sunday, February 4 2018 10:39 PM EST2018-02-05 03:39:26 GMT
    Courtesy Guernsey County Sheriff's OfficeCourtesy Guernsey County Sheriff's Office

    CUMBERLAND, Ohio - A Guernsey County, Ohio man was charged with felony sex crimes after he allegedly placed victims in "medieval stocks." Police tell WSYX News that 76-year-old Ashley Lynn Hall was charged with two counts of sex crimes, including compelling prostitution and corruption of a minor. Hall allegedly placed victims in "medieval stocks" and penetrated them with a purple sex toy. Police say the crimes were committed against 

    >>

    CUMBERLAND, Ohio - A Guernsey County, Ohio man was charged with felony sex crimes after he allegedly placed victims in "medieval stocks." Police tell WSYX News that 76-year-old Ashley Lynn Hall was charged with two counts of sex crimes, including compelling prostitution and corruption of a minor. Hall allegedly placed victims in "medieval stocks" and penetrated them with a purple sex toy. Police say the crimes were committed against 

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Coeur d'Alene woman recounts scary attempted home break-in

    Coeur d'Alene woman recounts scary attempted home break-in

    Monday, February 5 2018 8:34 PM EST2018-02-06 01:34:07 GMT

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - A Coeur d'Alene woman says a man and a woman tried breaking into her home in broad daylight, and apparently this isn't the first time they've tried to do this. On February 2nd, 2018, Heather Johnson was sitting in her living watching a movie. She says she heard people walk up her steps, she didn’t think much of it and walked back to her bedroom.

    >>

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - A Coeur d'Alene woman says a man and a woman tried breaking into her home in broad daylight, and apparently this isn't the first time they've tried to do this. On February 2nd, 2018, Heather Johnson was sitting in her living watching a movie. She says she heard people walk up her steps, she didn’t think much of it and walked back to her bedroom.

    >>

  • Girl Scouts looking into cookie seller outside pot shop

    Girl Scouts looking into cookie seller outside pot shop

    Monday, February 5 2018 7:57 PM EST2018-02-06 00:57:04 GMT

    SAN DIEGO (AP) - The San Diego Girl Scout council says it is looking into whether one of its troops photographed selling cookies outside a marijuana dispensary broke any rules.    Spokeswoman Mary Doyle says the unidentified girl scout was in a commercial area, which is not allowed.    The owner of Urbn Leaf says the girl and her parents were just passing by with her wagon.

    >>

    SAN DIEGO (AP) - The San Diego Girl Scout council says it is looking into whether one of its troops photographed selling cookies outside a marijuana dispensary broke any rules.    Spokeswoman Mary Doyle says the unidentified girl scout was in a commercial area, which is not allowed.    The owner of Urbn Leaf says the girl and her parents were just passing by with her wagon.

    >>

  • Seattle says Facebook is violating law about election ads

    Seattle says Facebook is violating law about election ads

    Monday, February 5 2018 7:50 PM EST2018-02-06 00:50:05 GMT

    SEATTLE (AP) - Seattle's elections watchdog says Facebook is violating a city law that requires the internet giant to reveal who pays for political advertising on its platform.    Wayne Barnett, executive director of the Seattle Ethics and Elections Commission, said in a statement Monday that Facebook failed to provide adequate detail about its advertisers' spending in city elections last year.

    >>

    SEATTLE (AP) - Seattle's elections watchdog says Facebook is violating a city law that requires the internet giant to reveal who pays for political advertising on its platform.    Wayne Barnett, executive director of the Seattle Ethics and Elections Commission, said in a statement Monday that Facebook failed to provide adequate detail about its advertisers' spending in city elections last year.

    >>
    •   