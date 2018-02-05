Health officials charge doctor in dental death of young boy

The state health department is alleging unprofessional conduct by a doctor who administered anesthesia to a 4-year-old boy in southwest Washington who died after a dental procedure.



The Columbian reported Monday that charging documents from the health department's Medical Quality Assurance Commission say that Dr. Chester C. Hu administered anesthesia to Mykel Wayne Peterson during a March 10 visit to Must Love Kids Pediatric Dentistry. Hu, therefore, was responsible for Mykel's recovery, documents say.



Hu is a licensed physician and surgeon board certified in anesthesiology.



State health officials say Hu failed to meet the standard of care by not using monitoring equipment or having an appropriately credentialed and trained person monitoring the boy as he emerged from sedation, according to the documents.



Hu has 20 days to respond to the charges. He could not be reached for comment.



Information from: The Columbian, http://www.columbian.com

