Idaho agencies offer $5,000 reward for info on arson fire

Idaho fire and law enforcement agencies are offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the conviction of the person who started a fire in a vacant southern Idaho building.



The fire destroyed a building in downtown Burley, Idaho on Jan. 29. Firefighters to responded to the blaze also found an unexploded pipe bomb in the door handle of a new, unopened restaurant across the street from the building.



The Idaho State Fire Marshal's Office announced Monday that it was offering the reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of anyone involved in the arson fire, along with several other local, state and federal agencies including the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.



Deputy State Fire Marshal Verl Jarvie said earlier this month that the fire was lit using rags and papers, and accelerant had been spread throughout the building. Both the pipe bomb and the fire are being investigated as one case.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)