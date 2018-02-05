Spokane teen arrested with 1.5 lbs of packaged marijuana in her car

The Whitman County Sheriff's Office reports a Spokane woman is in custody after a traffic stop yielded more than a pound and a half of packaged marijuana in her car.

Late Saturday evening, deputies from the Whitman County Sheriff's Office stopped a car near the rest area on Highway 195 for an issue with its headlight. When deputies approached the car, it was immediately clear that at least one of the car's six passengers had just smoked marijuana. Deputies got consent to search the car and found over 750 grams of marijuana and marijuana oils inside.

The driver, 19-year-old Jacey Hirschberger of Spokane, later admitted to deputies that the pot was hers and that she sells it to her friends. She also told deputies she had just been at a concert in Pullman where she admitted to selling it. Hirschberger was later booked into the Whitman County Jail on charges of felony possession of marijuana, possession with intent to deliver marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving with a suspended license.

In addition, a juvenile male who was a passenger in the car was also charged with possession of marijuana and possession of marijuana with intent to deliver.

Three other minor passengers were in the vehicle at the time of the stop. All of them traveled to the concert in Pullman with Hirschberger. Deputies contacted all of the minors' parents and told them what happened.