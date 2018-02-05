Three people walk away from Clearwater County rollover crash with minor injuries

Three people walk away from Clearwater County rollover crash with minor injuriesPosted: Updated:
GIG HARBOR, Wash. - We all make mistakes. We all hope for second chances. But how far is too far when it comes to redemption? This special KHQ report will leave you asking yourself exactly that. Right now, there are 970 people living inside Washington's Correction Center for women, 14 of them are babies. "This program has saved my life," said inmate Karen McIntosh. "It hasn't changed it. It's saved it." McIntosh and her daughter>>
GIG HARBOR, Wash. - We all make mistakes. We all hope for second chances. But how far is too far when it comes to redemption? This special KHQ report will leave you asking yourself exactly that. Right now, there are 970 people living inside Washington's Correction Center for women, 14 of them are babies. "This program has saved my life," said inmate Karen McIntosh. "It hasn't changed it. It's saved it." McIntosh and her daughter>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Public Schools has confirmed the Assistant Principal at Rogers High School was injured while breaking up a fight between two students on Monday.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Public Schools has confirmed the Assistant Principal at Rogers High School was injured while breaking up a fight between two students on Monday. A Spokane Public Schools spokesman would not confirm the extent of the injuries, but did say both students were arrested and booked into jail. Their names have not been released.>>
CUMBERLAND, Ohio - A Guernsey County, Ohio man was charged with felony sex crimes after he allegedly placed victims in "medieval stocks." Police tell WSYX News that 76-year-old Ashley Lynn Hall was charged with two counts of sex crimes, including compelling prostitution and corruption of a minor. Hall allegedly placed victims in "medieval stocks" and penetrated them with a purple sex toy. Police say the crimes were committed against>>
CUMBERLAND, Ohio - A Guernsey County, Ohio man was charged with felony sex crimes after he allegedly placed victims in "medieval stocks." Police tell WSYX News that 76-year-old Ashley Lynn Hall was charged with two counts of sex crimes, including compelling prostitution and corruption of a minor. Hall allegedly placed victims in "medieval stocks" and penetrated them with a purple sex toy. Police say the crimes were committed against>>
SPOKANE, Wash.- A local woman is taking action and is trying to get the City of Spokane's attention to help the homeless. A viewer sent us a picture where you can see a pile of garbage and a sign on top of it that reads, "City of Spokane Take Care of Your Homeless." That pile of garbage sits outside the Old Liberty Park located on Third Avenue right by the Office Depot.>>
SPOKANE, Wash.- A local woman is taking action and is trying to get the City of Spokane's attention to help the homeless. A viewer sent us a picture where you can see a pile of garbage and a sign on top of it that reads, "City of Spokane Take Care of Your Homeless." That pile of garbage sits outside the Old Liberty Park located on Third Avenue right by the Office Depot.>>
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) - Officials have identified a soldier who died in an accidental shooting at a training facility near the Oregon coast. Authorities say 24-year-old Spc. Devin Kuhn died Wednesday from his injuries in the emergency room at Columbia Memorial Hospital in Astoria. Kuhn was assigned to Alpha Co., 2nd Ranger Battalion, 75th Ranger Regiment at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington. Camp Rilea, based in Warrenton, is>>
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) - Officials have identified a soldier who died in an accidental shooting at a training facility near the Oregon coast. Authorities say 24-year-old Spc. Devin Kuhn died Wednesday from his injuries in the emergency room at Columbia Memorial Hospital in Astoria. Kuhn was assigned to Alpha Co., 2nd Ranger Battalion, 75th Ranger Regiment at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington. Camp Rilea, based in Warrenton, is>>
LONG BEACH, Wash. (AP) - Two women have died in separate incidents after they were caught in rough surf while digging for clams on ocean beaches in southwest Washington. Pacific County Sheriff Scott Johnson said on Facebook that the women were reported missing Friday around 9 p.m., roughly four minutes apart. The first 911 call reported that a 70-year-old woman was lost in the surf north of Ocean Park on the Long Beach Peninsula. Her body was found Saturday evening near Westpo...>>
LONG BEACH, Wash. (AP) - Two women have died in separate incidents after they were caught in rough surf while digging for clams on ocean beaches in southwest Washington. Pacific County Sheriff Scott Johnson said on Facebook that the women were reported missing Friday around 9 p.m., roughly four minutes apart. The first 911 call reported that a 70-year-old woman was lost in the surf north of Ocean Park on the Long Beach Peninsula. Her body was found Saturday evening near Westpo...>>
SAN DIEGO (AP) - The San Diego Girl Scout council says it is looking into whether one of its troops photographed selling cookies outside a marijuana dispensary broke any rules. Spokeswoman Mary Doyle says the unidentified girl scout was in a commercial area, which is not allowed. The owner of Urbn Leaf says the girl and her parents were just passing by with her wagon.>>
SAN DIEGO (AP) - The San Diego Girl Scout council says it is looking into whether one of its troops photographed selling cookies outside a marijuana dispensary broke any rules. Spokeswoman Mary Doyle says the unidentified girl scout was in a commercial area, which is not allowed. The owner of Urbn Leaf says the girl and her parents were just passing by with her wagon.>>
SEATTLE (AP) - Seattle's elections watchdog says Facebook is violating a city law that requires the internet giant to reveal who pays for political advertising on its platform. Wayne Barnett, executive director of the Seattle Ethics and Elections Commission, said in a statement Monday that Facebook failed to provide adequate detail about its advertisers' spending in city elections last year.>>
SEATTLE (AP) - Seattle's elections watchdog says Facebook is violating a city law that requires the internet giant to reveal who pays for political advertising on its platform. Wayne Barnett, executive director of the Seattle Ethics and Elections Commission, said in a statement Monday that Facebook failed to provide adequate detail about its advertisers' spending in city elections last year.>>
DETROIT (AP) - A 60-second spot aired during the Super Bowl shows a rugged Ram pickup truck along with people working, helping others or hugging loved ones. The images are set against audio of "The Drum Major Instinct" sermon delivered by Martin Luther King Jr. exactly 50 years ago, in which he urges people to be "great" by serving the greater good.>>
DETROIT (AP) - A 60-second spot aired during the Super Bowl shows a rugged Ram pickup truck along with people working, helping others or hugging loved ones. The images are set against audio of "The Drum Major Instinct" sermon delivered by Martin Luther King Jr. exactly 50 years ago, in which he urges people to be "great" by serving the greater good.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane city officials say the Ice Ribbon at Riverfront Park remains closed Monday and it could take at least three weeks for it to reopen.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane city officials say the Ice Ribbon at Riverfront Park remains closed Monday and it could take at least three weeks for it to reopen.>>
LOS ANGELES (AP) - A representative for John Mahoney says the actor known playing the cranky dad on "Frasier" has died. He was 77. Mahoney's longtime manager, Paul Martino, said Monday that Mahoney died Sunday in Chicago after a brief hospitalization. The cause of death was not immediately announced.>>
LOS ANGELES (AP) - A representative for John Mahoney says the actor known playing the cranky dad on "Frasier" has died. He was 77. Mahoney's longtime manager, Paul Martino, said Monday that Mahoney died Sunday in Chicago after a brief hospitalization. The cause of death was not immediately announced.>>
CLEARWATER COUNTY, Idaho - Three people were involved in a crash in Clearwater County Monday morning, all three people in the car were taken to the hospital with minor injuries. Deputies say all three of them were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash. The Clearwater County Sheriff's Office reports the crash happened around 9:45 a.m.>>
CLEARWATER COUNTY, Idaho - Three people were involved in a crash in Clearwater County Monday morning, all three people in the car were taken to the hospital with minor injuries. Deputies say all three of them were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash. The Clearwater County Sheriff's Office reports the crash happened around 9:45 a.m.>>
COLFAX, Wash. - The Whitman County Sheriff's Office reports a Spokane woman is in custody after a traffic stop yielded more than a pound and a half of packaged marijuana in her car. Late Saturday evening, deputies from the Whitman County Sheriff's Office stopped a car near the rest area on Highway 195 for an issue with its headlight.>>
COLFAX, Wash. - The Whitman County Sheriff's Office reports a Spokane woman is in custody after a traffic stop yielded more than a pound and a half of packaged marijuana in her car. Late Saturday evening, deputies from the Whitman County Sheriff's Office stopped a car near the rest area on Highway 195 for an issue with its headlight.>>
BURLEY, Idaho (AP) - Idaho fire and law enforcement agencies are offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the conviction of the person who started a fire in a vacant southern Idaho building. The fire destroyed a building in downtown Burley, Idaho on Jan. 29. Firefighters to responded to the blaze also found an unexploded pipe bomb in the door handle of a new, unopened restaurant across the street from the building.>>
BURLEY, Idaho (AP) - Idaho fire and law enforcement agencies are offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the conviction of the person who started a fire in a vacant southern Idaho building. The fire destroyed a building in downtown Burley, Idaho on Jan. 29. Firefighters to responded to the blaze also found an unexploded pipe bomb in the door handle of a new, unopened restaurant across the street from the building.>>
VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) - The state health department is alleging unprofessional conduct by a doctor who administered anesthesia to a 4-year-old boy in southwest Washington who died after a dental procedure.>>
VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) - The state health department is alleging unprofessional conduct by a doctor who administered anesthesia to a 4-year-old boy in southwest Washington who died after a dental procedure.>>
NEW YORK (AP) - An estimated 103.4 million people watched the Philadelphia Eagles beat the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl, the smallest audience for television's biggest yearly event since 2009. The Nielsen company says viewership was down from last year's audience of 111.3 million. The all-time record for Super Bowl viewing was 114.4 million for the Seattle-New England game in 2015.>>
NEW YORK (AP) - An estimated 103.4 million people watched the Philadelphia Eagles beat the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl, the smallest audience for television's biggest yearly event since 2009. The Nielsen company says viewership was down from last year's audience of 111.3 million. The all-time record for Super Bowl viewing was 114.4 million for the Seattle-New England game in 2015.>>