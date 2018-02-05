Three people walk away from Clearwater County rollover crash with minor injuries

Three people were involved in a crash in Clearwater County Monday morning, all three people in the car were taken to the hospital with minor injuries. Deputies say all three of them were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash.

The Clearwater County Sheriff's Office reports the crash happened around 9:45 a.m. David Carrico, 62, of Weippe was driving southbound in a 200 Chevrolet Cavalier on Highway 11 when he drifted off the left side of the highway and rolled one and a half times down a 40 foot embankment. Carrico was able to get out of the car and get to the road. His passengers, 88-year-old Leonard McIntosh and 87-year-old Ruby McIntosh were helped out of the car and back up the embankment by responding firefighters.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.