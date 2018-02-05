Ram ad highlights public service but not commercialism - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Ram ad highlights public service but not commercialism

Posted: Updated:
YouTube/Ram Trucks YouTube/Ram Trucks
DETROIT -

A 60-second spot aired during the Super Bowl shows a rugged Ram pickup truck along with people working, helping others or hugging loved ones.
  
The images are set against audio of "The Drum Major Instinct" sermon delivered by Martin Luther King Jr. exactly 50 years ago, in which he urges people to be "great" by serving the greater good.
  
Missing from the Ram ad are King's words in the same speech guarding against commercialism.
  
That irony is not lost on the throngs of critics who took to social media to question how Fiat Chrysler could use King's sermon to sell trucks.
  
An FCA spokeswoman said the company intended to inspire people with King's words that everyone can be great by serving others.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Babies Behind Bars: 14 Babies Currently Living inside Washington Prison

    Babies Behind Bars: 14 Babies Currently Living inside Washington Prison

    Sunday, February 4 2018 11:20 PM EST2018-02-05 04:20:51 GMT

    GIG HARBOR, Wash. - We all make mistakes. We all hope for second chances. But how far is too far when it comes to redemption? This special KHQ report will leave you asking yourself exactly that. Right now, there are 970 people living inside Washington's Correction Center for women, 14 of them are babies. "This program has saved my life," said inmate Karen McIntosh. "It hasn't changed it. It's saved it." McIntosh and her daughter 

    >>

    GIG HARBOR, Wash. - We all make mistakes. We all hope for second chances. But how far is too far when it comes to redemption? This special KHQ report will leave you asking yourself exactly that. Right now, there are 970 people living inside Washington's Correction Center for women, 14 of them are babies. "This program has saved my life," said inmate Karen McIntosh. "It hasn't changed it. It's saved it." McIntosh and her daughter 

    >>

  • Rogers High School Asst. Principal injured breaking up fight between students

    Rogers High School Asst. Principal injured breaking up fight between students

    Monday, February 5 2018 3:54 PM EST2018-02-05 20:54:50 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Public Schools has confirmed the Assistant Principal at Rogers High School was injured while breaking up a fight between two students on Monday. 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Public Schools has confirmed the Assistant Principal at Rogers High School was injured while breaking up a fight between two students on Monday.  A Spokane Public Schools spokesman would not confirm the extent of the injuries, but did say both students were arrested and booked into jail. Their names have not been released. 

    >>

  • Elderly Ohio man charged for using 'medieval stocks' to commit sex crimes against children

    Elderly Ohio man charged for using 'medieval stocks' to commit sex crimes against children

    Sunday, February 4 2018 10:39 PM EST2018-02-05 03:39:26 GMT
    Courtesy Guernsey County Sheriff's OfficeCourtesy Guernsey County Sheriff's Office

    CUMBERLAND, Ohio - A Guernsey County, Ohio man was charged with felony sex crimes after he allegedly placed victims in "medieval stocks." Police tell WSYX News that 76-year-old Ashley Lynn Hall was charged with two counts of sex crimes, including compelling prostitution and corruption of a minor. Hall allegedly placed victims in "medieval stocks" and penetrated them with a purple sex toy. Police say the crimes were committed against 

    >>

    CUMBERLAND, Ohio - A Guernsey County, Ohio man was charged with felony sex crimes after he allegedly placed victims in "medieval stocks." Police tell WSYX News that 76-year-old Ashley Lynn Hall was charged with two counts of sex crimes, including compelling prostitution and corruption of a minor. Hall allegedly placed victims in "medieval stocks" and penetrated them with a purple sex toy. Police say the crimes were committed against 

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Coeur d'Alene woman recounts scary attempted home break-in

    Coeur d'Alene woman recounts scary attempted home break-in

    Monday, February 5 2018 8:34 PM EST2018-02-06 01:34:07 GMT

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - A Coeur d'Alene woman says a man and a woman tried breaking into her home in broad daylight, and apparently this isn't the first time they've tried to do this. On February 2nd, 2018, Heather Johnson was sitting in her living watching a movie. She says she heard people walk up her steps, she didn’t think much of it and walked back to her bedroom.

    >>

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - A Coeur d'Alene woman says a man and a woman tried breaking into her home in broad daylight, and apparently this isn't the first time they've tried to do this. On February 2nd, 2018, Heather Johnson was sitting in her living watching a movie. She says she heard people walk up her steps, she didn’t think much of it and walked back to her bedroom.

    >>

  • Girl Scouts looking into cookie seller outside pot shop

    Girl Scouts looking into cookie seller outside pot shop

    Monday, February 5 2018 7:57 PM EST2018-02-06 00:57:04 GMT

    SAN DIEGO (AP) - The San Diego Girl Scout council says it is looking into whether one of its troops photographed selling cookies outside a marijuana dispensary broke any rules.    Spokeswoman Mary Doyle says the unidentified girl scout was in a commercial area, which is not allowed.    The owner of Urbn Leaf says the girl and her parents were just passing by with her wagon.

    >>

    SAN DIEGO (AP) - The San Diego Girl Scout council says it is looking into whether one of its troops photographed selling cookies outside a marijuana dispensary broke any rules.    Spokeswoman Mary Doyle says the unidentified girl scout was in a commercial area, which is not allowed.    The owner of Urbn Leaf says the girl and her parents were just passing by with her wagon.

    >>

  • Seattle says Facebook is violating law about election ads

    Seattle says Facebook is violating law about election ads

    Monday, February 5 2018 7:50 PM EST2018-02-06 00:50:05 GMT

    SEATTLE (AP) - Seattle's elections watchdog says Facebook is violating a city law that requires the internet giant to reveal who pays for political advertising on its platform.    Wayne Barnett, executive director of the Seattle Ethics and Elections Commission, said in a statement Monday that Facebook failed to provide adequate detail about its advertisers' spending in city elections last year.

    >>

    SEATTLE (AP) - Seattle's elections watchdog says Facebook is violating a city law that requires the internet giant to reveal who pays for political advertising on its platform.    Wayne Barnett, executive director of the Seattle Ethics and Elections Commission, said in a statement Monday that Facebook failed to provide adequate detail about its advertisers' spending in city elections last year.

    >>
    •   