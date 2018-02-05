Ram ad highlights public service but not commercialism

A 60-second spot aired during the Super Bowl shows a rugged Ram pickup truck along with people working, helping others or hugging loved ones.



The images are set against audio of "The Drum Major Instinct" sermon delivered by Martin Luther King Jr. exactly 50 years ago, in which he urges people to be "great" by serving the greater good.



Missing from the Ram ad are King's words in the same speech guarding against commercialism.



That irony is not lost on the throngs of critics who took to social media to question how Fiat Chrysler could use King's sermon to sell trucks.



An FCA spokeswoman said the company intended to inspire people with King's words that everyone can be great by serving others.

