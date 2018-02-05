Car tagged with offensive graffiti towed away

A car that was tagged with racist and offensive words was towed away from Kendall Yards Monday afternoon.

KHQ first told you about this car on Sunday after viewers reached out saying that this car had been tagged Saturday night.

Brian Coddington, spokesman for the city of Spokane, says the car was identified to be a part of the boot and tow program. What that means is that car has four or more citations sitting in collections, so they put the boot on the car. The registered owner then has two business days to pay all the fines and fees. But Coddington says in this case, because of the offensive graffiti, the decision Monday was to tow it as a nuisance vehicle. That only requires 24 hours notice for the registered owner. Because the fees weren’t paid, the car was towed this afternoon instead of when it was originally scheduled for Tuesday afternoon.

Coddington also adds in cases like this they have to strike a balance between treating the owner fairly and public decency.

If you have a car like this in your neighborhood, report it to Code Enforcement. You can do so easily by calling 311 within the city of Spokane.