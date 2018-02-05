Coeur d'Alene woman recounts scary attempted home break-in

A Coeur d'Alene woman says a man and a woman tried breaking into her home in broad daylight, and apparently this isn't the first time they've tried to do this.

On February 2nd, 2018, Heather Johnson was sitting in her living watching a movie.

She says she heard people walk up her steps, she didn’t think much of it and walked back to her bedroom.

“It was very scary, it happened around 3:20 in the afternoon." she said. "As I got out of eyesight of the window, I heard the doorbell ring and then a few seconds later I hear something heavy hit my door,” Johnson said.

Johnson says it sounded like someone’s foot or shoulder rammed into her door.

”I quickly grabbed my phone wandered back down the hallway and I heard the sound again,” she said.

Johnson says she heard two or three loud thuds.

At that point, she called 911 and filed a police report.

She also informed her neighbors.

“They found that a little bizarre because they had noticed a couple matching the same description looked like maybe they were casing our house,” Johnson said.

Johnson says her neighbors told her the duo claimed they were with AT&T when they showed up to the neighbor’s home, insisting to come in.

Johnson also posted on the local “Shop and Swap” Facebook page about the incident.

Her post says she didn’t get a good look at the man, but the woman had brown hair, a blue or black jacket and they looked like they were between the ages of 20 and 30.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Coeur d'Alene Police Department. If you feel your neighborhood needs extra patrols, you can call the police department and request them.