Former Eagle Gary Pettigrew reflects on Super Bowl LII

The first time Gary Pettigrew suited up in an Eagles uniform was in 1966. That same season, Pettigrew and the Eagles made the playoffs. They would lose to Johnny Unitas and the Baltimore Colts, and it would be the last time Pettigrew would play in a post-season game.

“It was a great experience,” said Pettigrew. “You don't realize it until you're not doing it anymore. All that rush you get when you're on the field and the fact you don't feel the pain, but you sure do feel it the following days.”

Pettigrew never had a chance to play in the Super Bowl.

“It’s too bad we didn’t have a shot at it [super bowl],” said Pettigrew.

But after the Philadelphia Eagles defeated the New England Patriots Sunday, Pettigrew started getting phone calls from his family and friends as if he had won.

“My wife was happier than I was,” he said.

Pettigrew says although it took the Eagles 52-years to win a super bowl, he’s confident they’ll won’t just return soon, but also win.

“Once you get the taste of it and you know you have a good team and they [Eagles] do, I think they'll be back into it,” said Pettigrew. “And I think they have the confidence to think they'll be back into it and I’m expecting them to be back into it.”