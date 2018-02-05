White House says economic fundamentals 'strong'Posted: Updated:
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Public Schools has confirmed the Assistant Principal at Rogers High School was injured while breaking up a fight between two students on Monday.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Public Schools has confirmed the Assistant Principal at Rogers High School was injured while breaking up a fight between two students on Monday. A Spokane Public Schools spokesman would not confirm the extent of the injuries, but did say both students were arrested and booked into jail. Their names have not been released.>>
GIG HARBOR, Wash. - We all make mistakes. We all hope for second chances. But how far is too far when it comes to redemption? This special KHQ report will leave you asking yourself exactly that. Right now, there are 970 people living inside Washington's Correction Center for women, 14 of them are babies. "This program has saved my life," said inmate Karen McIntosh. "It hasn't changed it. It's saved it." McIntosh and her daughter>>
GIG HARBOR, Wash. - We all make mistakes. We all hope for second chances. But how far is too far when it comes to redemption? This special KHQ report will leave you asking yourself exactly that. Right now, there are 970 people living inside Washington's Correction Center for women, 14 of them are babies. "This program has saved my life," said inmate Karen McIntosh. "It hasn't changed it. It's saved it." McIntosh and her daughter>>
CUMBERLAND, Ohio - A Guernsey County, Ohio man was charged with felony sex crimes after he allegedly placed victims in "medieval stocks." Police tell WSYX News that 76-year-old Ashley Lynn Hall was charged with two counts of sex crimes, including compelling prostitution and corruption of a minor. Hall allegedly placed victims in "medieval stocks" and penetrated them with a purple sex toy. Police say the crimes were committed against>>
CUMBERLAND, Ohio - A Guernsey County, Ohio man was charged with felony sex crimes after he allegedly placed victims in "medieval stocks." Police tell WSYX News that 76-year-old Ashley Lynn Hall was charged with two counts of sex crimes, including compelling prostitution and corruption of a minor. Hall allegedly placed victims in "medieval stocks" and penetrated them with a purple sex toy. Police say the crimes were committed against>>
COLFAX, Wash. - The Whitman County Sheriff's Office reports a Spokane woman is in custody after a traffic stop yielded more than a pound and a half of packaged marijuana in her car. Late Saturday evening, deputies from the Whitman County Sheriff's Office stopped a car near the rest area on Highway 195 for an issue with its headlight.>>
COLFAX, Wash. - The Whitman County Sheriff's Office reports a Spokane woman is in custody after a traffic stop yielded more than a pound and a half of packaged marijuana in her car. Late Saturday evening, deputies from the Whitman County Sheriff's Office stopped a car near the rest area on Highway 195 for an issue with its headlight.>>
SPOKANE, Wash.- A local woman is taking action and is trying to get the City of Spokane's attention to help the homeless. A viewer sent us a picture where you can see a pile of garbage and a sign on top of it that reads, "City of Spokane Take Care of Your Homeless." That pile of garbage sits outside the Old Liberty Park located on Third Avenue right by the Office Depot.>>
SPOKANE, Wash.- A local woman is taking action and is trying to get the City of Spokane's attention to help the homeless. A viewer sent us a picture where you can see a pile of garbage and a sign on top of it that reads, "City of Spokane Take Care of Your Homeless." That pile of garbage sits outside the Old Liberty Park located on Third Avenue right by the Office Depot.>>
LONG BEACH, Wash. (AP) - Two women have died in separate incidents after they were caught in rough surf while digging for clams on ocean beaches in southwest Washington. Pacific County Sheriff Scott Johnson said on Facebook that the women were reported missing Friday around 9 p.m., roughly four minutes apart. The first 911 call reported that a 70-year-old woman was lost in the surf north of Ocean Park on the Long Beach Peninsula. Her body was found Saturday evening near Westpo...>>
LONG BEACH, Wash. (AP) - Two women have died in separate incidents after they were caught in rough surf while digging for clams on ocean beaches in southwest Washington. Pacific County Sheriff Scott Johnson said on Facebook that the women were reported missing Friday around 9 p.m., roughly four minutes apart. The first 911 call reported that a 70-year-old woman was lost in the surf north of Ocean Park on the Long Beach Peninsula. Her body was found Saturday evening near Westpo...>>
WASHINGTON (AP) - The White House is responding to Monday's stock market beating by saying President Donald Trump is focused on "long-term economic fundamentals, which remain exceptionally strong." Spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders says those fundamentals include stronger U.S. economic growth, historically low unemployment and increasing wages for workers.>>
WASHINGTON (AP) - The White House is responding to Monday's stock market beating by saying President Donald Trump is focused on "long-term economic fundamentals, which remain exceptionally strong." Spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders says those fundamentals include stronger U.S. economic growth, historically low unemployment and increasing wages for workers.>>
WASHINGTON (AP) - House Republican leaders have unveiled a plan to keep the government open for another six weeks while Washington grapples with a potential follow-up budget pact and, perhaps, immigration legislation. GOP leaders have announced they would seek to pass the stopgap spending bill by marrying it with a full-year, $659 billion Pentagon spending bill that's a top priority of the party's legion of defense hawks.>>
WASHINGTON (AP) - House Republican leaders have unveiled a plan to keep the government open for another six weeks while Washington grapples with a potential follow-up budget pact and, perhaps, immigration legislation. GOP leaders have announced they would seek to pass the stopgap spending bill by marrying it with a full-year, $659 billion Pentagon spending bill that's a top priority of the party's legion of defense hawks.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - Shows like Live PD are growing in popularity, but does it give our region a bad name? Live PD follows law enforcement officers in cities around the country, including Spokane County Sheriff’s deputies. Spokane’s Public Safety and Community Health Committee discussed a proposal to put more rules on the producers of these shows. The proposed ordinance would do five things: require a business registration within the city if a show films here, requir...>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - Shows like Live PD are growing in popularity, but does it give our region a bad name? Live PD follows law enforcement officers in cities around the country, including Spokane County Sheriff’s deputies. Spokane’s Public Safety and Community Health Committee discussed a proposal to put more rules on the producers of these shows. The proposed ordinance would do five things: require a business registration within the city if a show films here, requir...>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - The first time Gary Pettigrew suited up in an Eagles uniform was in 1966. That same season, Pettigrew and the Eagles made the playoffs. They would lose to Johnny Unitas and the Baltimore Colts, and it would be the last time Pettigrew would play in a post-season game. “It was a great experience,” said Pettigrew. “You don't realize it until you're not doing it anymore.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - The first time Gary Pettigrew suited up in an Eagles uniform was in 1966. That same season, Pettigrew and the Eagles made the playoffs. They would lose to Johnny Unitas and the Baltimore Colts, and it would be the last time Pettigrew would play in a post-season game. “It was a great experience,” said Pettigrew. “You don't realize it until you're not doing it anymore.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - A car that was tagged with racist and offensive words was towed away from Kendall Yards Monday afternoon. KHQ first told you about this car on Sunday after viewers reached out saying that this car had been tagged Saturday night. Brian Coddington, spokesman for the city of Spokane, says the car was identified to be a part of the boot and tow program.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - A car that was tagged with racist and offensive words was towed away from Kendall Yards Monday afternoon. KHQ first told you about this car on Sunday after viewers reached out saying that this car had been tagged Saturday night. Brian Coddington, spokesman for the city of Spokane, says the car was identified to be a part of the boot and tow program.>>
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) - Authorities in Colorado say a deputy has died after being shot while investigating a stolen vehicle. Three other law enforcement officers were injured. El Paso County Sheriff Bill Elder said Monday that Deputy Micah Flick, who was killed, had been with the sheriff's office for exactly 11 years.>>
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) - Authorities in Colorado say a deputy has died after being shot while investigating a stolen vehicle. Three other law enforcement officers were injured. El Paso County Sheriff Bill Elder said Monday that Deputy Micah Flick, who was killed, had been with the sheriff's office for exactly 11 years.>>
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - A Coeur d'Alene woman says a man and a woman tried breaking into her home in broad daylight, and apparently this isn't the first time they've tried to do this. On February 2nd, 2018, Heather Johnson was sitting in her living watching a movie. She says she heard people walk up her steps, she didn’t think much of it and walked back to her bedroom.>>
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - A Coeur d'Alene woman says a man and a woman tried breaking into her home in broad daylight, and apparently this isn't the first time they've tried to do this. On February 2nd, 2018, Heather Johnson was sitting in her living watching a movie. She says she heard people walk up her steps, she didn’t think much of it and walked back to her bedroom.>>
SAN DIEGO (AP) - The San Diego Girl Scout council says it is looking into whether one of its troops photographed selling cookies outside a marijuana dispensary broke any rules. Spokeswoman Mary Doyle says the unidentified girl scout was in a commercial area, which is not allowed. The owner of Urbn Leaf says the girl and her parents were just passing by with her wagon.>>
SAN DIEGO (AP) - The San Diego Girl Scout council says it is looking into whether one of its troops photographed selling cookies outside a marijuana dispensary broke any rules. Spokeswoman Mary Doyle says the unidentified girl scout was in a commercial area, which is not allowed. The owner of Urbn Leaf says the girl and her parents were just passing by with her wagon.>>
SEATTLE (AP) - Seattle's elections watchdog says Facebook is violating a city law that requires the internet giant to reveal who pays for political advertising on its platform. Wayne Barnett, executive director of the Seattle Ethics and Elections Commission, said in a statement Monday that Facebook failed to provide adequate detail about its advertisers' spending in city elections last year.>>
SEATTLE (AP) - Seattle's elections watchdog says Facebook is violating a city law that requires the internet giant to reveal who pays for political advertising on its platform. Wayne Barnett, executive director of the Seattle Ethics and Elections Commission, said in a statement Monday that Facebook failed to provide adequate detail about its advertisers' spending in city elections last year.>>
DETROIT (AP) - A 60-second spot aired during the Super Bowl shows a rugged Ram pickup truck along with people working, helping others or hugging loved ones. The images are set against audio of "The Drum Major Instinct" sermon delivered by Martin Luther King Jr. exactly 50 years ago, in which he urges people to be "great" by serving the greater good.>>
DETROIT (AP) - A 60-second spot aired during the Super Bowl shows a rugged Ram pickup truck along with people working, helping others or hugging loved ones. The images are set against audio of "The Drum Major Instinct" sermon delivered by Martin Luther King Jr. exactly 50 years ago, in which he urges people to be "great" by serving the greater good.>>