White House says economic fundamentals 'strong'

The White House is responding to Monday's stock market beating by saying President Donald Trump is focused on "long-term economic fundamentals, which remain exceptionally strong."



Spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders says those fundamentals include stronger U.S. economic growth, historically low unemployment and increasing wages for workers.



She adds that tax cuts Trump recently signed into law and his focus on eliminating regulations will further enhance the economy and continue to increase prosperity for the American people.



The Dow Jones industrial average plunged more than 1,100 points Monday as stocks suffered their worst loss in six-and-a-half years.



Trump has frequently commented on gains by the market during his first year in office. He has stayed silent in the face of market gyrations over the past week.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)