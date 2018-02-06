Woman seriously injured in Spirit Lake crash - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Woman seriously injured in Spirit Lake crash

SPIRIT LAKE, Idaho -

The Spirit Lake Police department is investigating after a 77-year-old woman was hospitalized after being hit by a car Saturday afternoon.

Police say Catherine Graf was crossing State Highway 41 in a marked crosswalk at Jefferson Street in Spirit Lake when she was struck by a stopped vehicle that was rear-ended by a distracted driver traveling in the northbound lane.

Graf suffered extensive injuries at the scene and was taken to Kootenai Medical Center where she remains in critical condition.

Spirit Lake says the investigation is ongoing and additional details were not immediately available Monday.

