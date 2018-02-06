Two hospitalized in suspected DUI crash near Crestline and Bruce

Spokane Police and Washington State Patrol troopers are investigating after a crash near the intersection of Crestline and Bruce Monday night.

Troopers say they stopped the driver of a truck on suspicion of DUI around 10:30 p.m. The driver took off from the traffic stop, and crashed into another car at the intersection. Both drivers were taken to area hospital for treatment. Their conditions are not known. Troopers on scene say the truck driver was headed eastbound on Lyons, and the victim was traveling southbound on Crestline.

Troopers say the truck driver will be arrested once they are released from the hospital, but charges are still pending.

Police say the intersection is expected to be closed for about four hours Monday night while WSP troopers finish investigating the crash.

Additional details weren't immediately available Monday night.