US trade gap hits $566 billion in 2017, highest since 2008
Two hospitalized in suspected DUI crash near Crestline and Bruce
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police and Washington State Patrol troopers are investigating after a crash near the intersection of Crestline and Bruce Monday night. Troopers say they stopped the driver of a truck on suspicion of DUI around 10:30 p.m. The driver took off from the traffic stop, and crashed into another car at the intersection. Both drivers were taken an area hospital for treatment.>>
Rogers High School Asst. Principal injured breaking up fight between students
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Public Schools has confirmed the Assistant Principal at Rogers High School was injured while breaking up a fight between two students on Monday.>>
Two Suspects to Serve Decades, Two Walk Free in Murder of Yakima Real Estate Broker
Two Suspects to Serve Decades, Two Walk Free in Murder of Yakima Real Estate BrokerA judge wrapped up the case of the murder of Yakima real estate broker Vern Holbrook Thursday. >>A judge wrapped up the case of the murder of Yakima real estate broker Vern Holbrook Thursday. >>
Spokane teen arrested with 1.5 lbs of packaged marijuana in her car
COLFAX, Wash. - The Whitman County Sheriff's Office reports a Spokane woman is in custody after a traffic stop yielded more than a pound and a half of packaged marijuana in her car. Late Saturday evening, deputies from the Whitman County Sheriff's Office stopped a car near the rest area on Highway 195 for an issue with its headlight.>>
UPDATE: Woman Left For Dead On Rural Whitman County Road
UPDATE: Woman Left For Dead On Rural Whitman County RoadPULLMAN, Wash. - A man accused of hitting his ex-girlfriend on a rural Whitman County road in his truck and leaving her for dead has been sentenced to 9 months in jail.>>COLFAX, Wash. – Richard Pasma, the man accused of leaving his former girlfriend for dead along the Pullman-Albion Road last November, has been sentenced to nine months in jail after entering an Alford plea earlier this month.>>
City of Spokane committee discusses impact of shows like 'Live PD'
SPOKANE, Wash. - Shows like Live PD are growing in popularity, but does it give our region a bad name? Live PD follows law enforcement officers in cities around the country, including Spokane County Sheriff’s deputies. Spokane’s Public Safety and Community Health Committee discussed a proposal to put more rules on the producers of these shows. The proposed ordinance would do five things: require a business registration within the city if a show films here, requir...>>
Coeur d'Alene School District bans cell phones in the classroom
KHQ.COM - The cell phone policy is changing for Coeur d'Alene Public Schools. Cell phones are being banned from the classroom. For months the school district has been debating what appropriate cell phone usage looks like in the learning environment. After weighing all the pros and cons and listening to feedback from parents and staff members, the decision has been made.>>
US trade gap hits $566 billion in 2017, highest since 2008
WASHINGTON - The U.S. trade deficit hit the highest level in nine years in 2017, defying President Donald Trump's efforts to bring more balance to America's trade relationships. The Commerce Department says the trade gap in goods and services rose to $566 billion last year, highest since $708.7 billion in 2008.>>
Two hospitalized in suspected DUI crash near Crestline and Bruce
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police and Washington State Patrol troopers are investigating after a crash near the intersection of Crestline and Bruce Monday night. Troopers say they stopped the driver of a truck on suspicion of DUI around 10:30 p.m. The driver took off from the traffic stop, and crashed into another car at the intersection. Both drivers were taken an area hospital for treatment.>>
Mad Minute stories from Monday, February 5th
Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Monday, February 5th.>>
Trump's bipartisan State of the Union talk already long gone
WASHINGTON (AP) - A week ago, President Donald Trump stood before the nation and called for a new era of bipartisan cooperation. "Tonight, I call upon all of us to set aside our differences, to seek out common ground, and to summon the unity we need to deliver for the people we were elected to serve," he said, extolling how the country had come together in recent times of tragedy. Now such talk is but a memory.>>
Mom: Previous wreck rattled engineer killed in train crash
CAYCE, S.C. (AP) - The engineer killed in a train crash in South Carolina visited a counselor to help him cope after being rattled in a previous wreck less than a year before, his mother said. Michael Kempf 's train hit a vehicle at a rail crossing in the first crash, Catherine Kempf, 86, said in a telephone interview Monday from the Savannah, Georgia, home she shared with her son and his wife.>>
Woman seriously injured in Spirit Lake crash
SPIRIT LAKE, Idaho - The Spirit Lake Police department is investigating after a 77-year-old woman was hospitalized after being hit by a car Saturday afternoon. Police say Catherine Graf was crossing State Highway 41 in a marked crosswalk at Jefferson Street in Spirit Lake when she was struck by a stopped vehicle that was rear-ended by a distracted driver traveling in the northbound lane.>>
White House says economic fundamentals 'strong'
WASHINGTON (AP) - The White House is responding to Monday's stock market beating by saying President Donald Trump is focused on "long-term economic fundamentals, which remain exceptionally strong." Spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders says those fundamentals include stronger U.S. economic growth, historically low unemployment and increasing wages for workers.>>
House GOP working on averting another shutdown
WASHINGTON (AP) - House Republican leaders have unveiled a plan to keep the government open for another six weeks while Washington grapples with a potential follow-up budget pact and, perhaps, immigration legislation. GOP leaders have announced they would seek to pass the stopgap spending bill by marrying it with a full-year, $659 billion Pentagon spending bill that's a top priority of the party's legion of defense hawks.>>
City of Spokane committee discusses impact of shows like 'Live PD'
SPOKANE, Wash. - Shows like Live PD are growing in popularity, but does it give our region a bad name? Live PD follows law enforcement officers in cities around the country, including Spokane County Sheriff’s deputies. Spokane’s Public Safety and Community Health Committee discussed a proposal to put more rules on the producers of these shows. The proposed ordinance would do five things: require a business registration within the city if a show films here, requir...>>
