Coeur d'Alene School District bans cell phones in the classroom

KHQ.COM - The cell phone policy is changing for Coeur d'Alene Public Schools. Cell phones are being banned from the classroom.



For months the school district has been debating what appropriate cell phone usage looks like in the learning environment. After weighing all the pros and cons and listening to feedback from parents and staff members, the decision has been made. Cd'A Schoold District is officially banning cell phones in the classroom. Cellphones will be allowed before school, during lunch and after school ONLY.

The decision came Monday night at the monthly Cd'A School Board of Trustees Meeting.