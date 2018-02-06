President Trump: Death of Colts linebacker by person 'illegally in our country' was a 'preventable tragedy'

Wake up with KHQ and The Wake Up Show -- everyday from 7 to 9 a.m.

This is the truck Manuel Orrego-Savala was driving during the crash that killed Colt's Edwin Jackson and Uber driver Jeffrey Monroe, Photo Date: 2/4/18

Colt's Linebacker Edwin Jackson and Uber driver Jeffrey Monroe were killed when drunk driver Manuel Orrego-Savala hit them in the truck he was driving.

The 37yo driver of the Ford F-150 was using the alias Alex Cabrera Gonsales. His given name is Manuel Orrego-Savala and he is a Guatemalan citizen. Detectives say he's in the U.S. illegally and has been deported twice before, in 2007 and 2009.

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump says it's "so disgraceful" that Indianapolis Colts linebacker Edwin Jackson was killed by a person who is in the U.S. illegally.



Trump is also prodding Democrats to work with him on illegal immigration and border security. Trump tweeted Tuesday: "So disgraceful that a person illegally in our country killed Colts linebacker Edwin Jackson. This is just one of many such preventable tragedies. We must get the Dems to get tough on the Border, and with illegal immigration, FAST!"



Trump added in a second tweet: "My prayers and best wishes are with the family of Edwin Jackson, a wonderful young man whose life was so senselessly taken. Colts."



Authorities say the man suspected of the drunken-driving crash Sunday that killed Jackson has been twice deported from the U.S.

