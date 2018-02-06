President Trump: Death of Colts linebacker by person 'illegally in our country' was a 'preventable tragedy'Posted: Updated:
Two hospitalized in suspected DUI crash near Crestline and Bruce
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police and Washington State Patrol troopers are investigating after a crash near the intersection of Crestline and Bruce Monday night. Troopers say they stopped the driver of a truck on suspicion of DUI around 10:30 p.m. The driver took off from the traffic stop, and crashed into another car at the intersection. Both drivers were taken an area hospital for treatment.>>
Rogers High School Asst. Principal injured breaking up fight between students
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Public Schools has confirmed the Assistant Principal at Rogers High School was injured while breaking up a fight between two students on Monday.>>
Spokane teen arrested with 1.5 lbs of packaged marijuana in her car
COLFAX, Wash. - The Whitman County Sheriff's Office reports a Spokane woman is in custody after a traffic stop yielded more than a pound and a half of packaged marijuana in her car. Late Saturday evening, deputies from the Whitman County Sheriff's Office stopped a car near the rest area on Highway 195 for an issue with its headlight.>>
President Trump: Death of Colts linebacker by person 'illegally in our country' was a 'preventable tragedy'
WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump says it's "so disgraceful" that Indianapolis Colts linebacker Edwin Jackson was killed by a person who is in the U.S. illegally. Trump is also prodding Democrats to work with him on illegal immigration and border security. Trump tweeted Tuesday: "So disgraceful that a person illegally in our country killed Colts linebacker Edwin Jackson. This is just one of many such preventable tragedies.>>
Woman seriously injured in Spirit Lake crash
SPIRIT LAKE, Idaho - The Spirit Lake Police department is investigating after a 77-year-old woman was hospitalized after being hit by a car Saturday afternoon. Police say Catherine Graf was crossing State Highway 41 in a marked crosswalk at Jefferson Street in Spirit Lake when she was struck by a stopped vehicle that was rear-ended by a distracted driver traveling in the northbound lane.>>
Coeur d'Alene woman recounts scary attempted home break-in
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - A Coeur d'Alene woman says a man and a woman tried breaking into her home in broad daylight, and apparently this isn't the first time they've tried to do this. On February 2nd, 2018, Heather Johnson was sitting in her living watching a movie. She says she heard people walk up her steps, she didn’t think much of it and walked back to her bedroom.>>
President Trump: Death of Colts linebacker by person 'illegally in our country' was a 'preventable tragedy'
WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump says it's "so disgraceful" that Indianapolis Colts linebacker Edwin Jackson was killed by a person who is in the U.S. illegally. Trump is also prodding Democrats to work with him on illegal immigration and border security. Trump tweeted Tuesday: "So disgraceful that a person illegally in our country killed Colts linebacker Edwin Jackson. This is just one of many such preventable tragedies.>>
Coeur d'Alene School District bans cell phone use in the classroom
KHQ.COM - The cell phone policy is changing for Coeur d'Alene Public Schools. Students will no longer be allowed to use their cell phone in the classroom except in case of an emergency. Coeur d'Alene Public Schools authorities want to be clear, they understand some parents might be uneasy about their child not having access to their cell phone at all times.>>
US trade gap hits $566 billion in 2017, highest since 2008
WASHINGTON - The U.S. trade deficit hit the highest level in nine years in 2017, defying President Donald Trump's efforts to bring more balance to America's trade relationships. The Commerce Department says the trade gap in goods and services rose to $566 billion last year, highest since $708.7 billion in 2008.>>
Two hospitalized in suspected DUI crash near Crestline and Bruce
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police and Washington State Patrol troopers are investigating after a crash near the intersection of Crestline and Bruce Monday night. Troopers say they stopped the driver of a truck on suspicion of DUI around 10:30 p.m. The driver took off from the traffic stop, and crashed into another car at the intersection. Both drivers were taken an area hospital for treatment.>>
Mad Minute stories from Monday, February 5th
Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Monday, February 5th.>>
Trump's bipartisan State of the Union talk already long gone
WASHINGTON (AP) - A week ago, President Donald Trump stood before the nation and called for a new era of bipartisan cooperation. "Tonight, I call upon all of us to set aside our differences, to seek out common ground, and to summon the unity we need to deliver for the people we were elected to serve," he said, extolling how the country had come together in recent times of tragedy. Now such talk is but a memory.>>
Mom: Previous wreck rattled engineer killed in train crash
CAYCE, S.C. (AP) - The engineer killed in a train crash in South Carolina visited a counselor to help him cope after being rattled in a previous wreck less than a year before, his mother said. Michael Kempf 's train hit a vehicle at a rail crossing in the first crash, Catherine Kempf, 86, said in a telephone interview Monday from the Savannah, Georgia, home she shared with her son and his wife.>>
Woman seriously injured in Spirit Lake crash
SPIRIT LAKE, Idaho - The Spirit Lake Police department is investigating after a 77-year-old woman was hospitalized after being hit by a car Saturday afternoon. Police say Catherine Graf was crossing State Highway 41 in a marked crosswalk at Jefferson Street in Spirit Lake when she was struck by a stopped vehicle that was rear-ended by a distracted driver traveling in the northbound lane.>>
White House says economic fundamentals 'strong'
WASHINGTON (AP) - The White House is responding to Monday's stock market beating by saying President Donald Trump is focused on "long-term economic fundamentals, which remain exceptionally strong." Spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders says those fundamentals include stronger U.S. economic growth, historically low unemployment and increasing wages for workers.>>
House GOP working on averting another shutdown
WASHINGTON (AP) - House Republican leaders have unveiled a plan to keep the government open for another six weeks while Washington grapples with a potential follow-up budget pact and, perhaps, immigration legislation. GOP leaders have announced they would seek to pass the stopgap spending bill by marrying it with a full-year, $659 billion Pentagon spending bill that's a top priority of the party's legion of defense hawks.>>
WASHINGTON (AP) - House Republican leaders have unveiled a plan to keep the government open for another six weeks while Washington grapples with a potential follow-up budget pact and, perhaps, immigration legislation. GOP leaders have announced they would seek to pass the stopgap spending bill by marrying it with a full-year, $659 billion Pentagon spending bill that's a top priority of the party's legion of defense hawks.