Doritos for her? PepsiCo CEO says women need a less messy version of the cheesy chip

Do women eat chips differently than men? Are men more likely to enjoy a crunchy, messy snack? Would women be more inclined to purchase a chip that was less crunchy, loud, and messy?



Nooyi has an impressive resume and list of credentials. She graduated from the Yale School of Management. Forbes reports she is one of only 27 female CEOs currently leading Fortune 500 companies. And as CEO of PepsiCo, she oversees more than a quarter-million global employees and an empire that includes Frito-Lay, Tropicana and Gatorade.



However, many people were not impressed with unique idea to market a new kind of chip or snack just for women.



What if Lady Doritos are just regular Doritos but when a woman buys a bag she only gets 77% of the chips a guy would.#LadyDoritos — Geraldine (@everywhereist) February 6, 2018

Lady Doritos should just be Doritos that are 20% cheaper for women to make up for the gender pay gap. #LadyDoritos — Nicholas Trevino (@nitrevino) February 6, 2018

I didn't even know it was possible to be offended by a chip. But @Doritos went and proved me wrong. #LadyDoritos — Hayley Hutson (@HayleyHutson4) February 5, 2018

Unless #LadyDoritos come in flavours like Pay Gap Piquant, Stop Sexual Harassment Salsa or Listen To Her Lime so l can make Never Again Nachos, l don’t freaking want them. pic.twitter.com/V0EA6B5L62 — Therra (@Therra) February 5, 2018



Here is the full transcript from this portion of the interview. To listen to or read the full interview, click here: http://freakonomics.com/podcast/indra-nooyi/



DUBNER: I understand that men and women eat chips very differently. Can you tell us the differences?

NOOYI: When you eat out of a flex bag — one of our single-serve bags — especially as you watch a lot of the young guys eat the chips, they love their Doritos, and they lick their fingers with great glee, and when they reach the bottom of the bag they pour the little broken pieces into their mouth, because they don’t want to lose that taste of the flavor, and the broken chips in the bottom. Women would love to do the same, but they don’t. They don’t like to crunch too loudly in public. And they don’t lick their fingers generously and they don’t like to pour the little broken pieces and the flavor into their mouth.

DUBNER: So is there a male and female version of chips that you’re playing with, or no?

NOOYI: It’s not a male and female as much as “are there snacks for women that can be designed and packaged differently?” And yes, we are looking at it, and we’re getting ready to launch a bunch of them soon. For women, low-crunch, the full taste profile, not have so much of the flavor stick on the fingers, and how can you put it in a purse? Because women love to carry a snack in their purse. The whole design capability we built in PepsiCo was to allow design to work with innovation. Not just on packaging colors, but to go through the entire cycle, and say, “All the way to the product in the pantry, or how it’s being carried around, or how they eat it in the car, or drink it in the car, what should be the design of the product, the package, the experience, so that we can influence the entire chain?”