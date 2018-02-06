SpaceX launches world's most powerful rocket on test flight expe - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

SpaceX launches world's most powerful rocket on test flight expected to reach Mars

Posted: Updated:

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) - The Latest on SpaceX rocket launch (all times local):
 
4 p.m.
 
SpaceX has hit a rocket straight out of the park on the first test flight of its big new rocket.
 
The Falcon Heavy rocket blasted off Tuesday afternoon from the same Florida launch pad used by NASA nearly 50 years ago to send men to the moon. With liftoff, the Heavy became the most powerful rocket in use today. Its three boosters and 27 engines roared to life at Kennedy Space Center.
 
Not only did the rocket lift a red sports car into orbit - with a dummy "Starman" at the wheel - two of the three boosters came back and landed upright at Cape Canaveral. The 15-story boosters landed at the same time, side by side.
 
There was no immediate word on whether the center booster managed to touch down on a floating platform 300 miles offshore.
 
3:45 p.m.
 
SpaceX's big new rocket has blasted off on its first test flight, carrying a red sports car on an endless road trip past Mars.
 
The Falcon Heavy rocket rose Tuesday from the same Florida launch pad used by NASA nearly 50 years ago to send men to the moon. With liftoff, the Heavy became the most powerful rocket in use today.
 
The three boosters and 27 engines roared to life at Kennedy Space Center, where thousands gathered to watch the launch which had been delayed by high wind.
 
Two of the boosters are recycled and programmed to return for another touchdown on land. The third is brand new and has its sights on an ocean platform.
 
SpaceX chief executive Elon Musk owns the rocketing Tesla Roadster, which is aiming for a solar orbit reaching Mars
 
1 p.m.
 
SpaceX's big new rocket is ready to blast off on its first test flight. But high wind will keep it on the launch pad just a little longer.
 
Potentially dangerous gusts in the upper atmosphere forced the company to delay Tuesday's launch of the Falcon Heavy by at least 1 ½ hours. Liftoff is now scheduled for sometime after 3 p.m. from Florida's Kennedy Space Center. That leaves less than an hour remaining in Tuesday's launch window. Otherwise, the test flight will slip to Wednesday.
 
At liftoff, the Heavy will become the world's most powerful rocket in use today.
 
Thousands have gathered at the space center, and surrounding beaches and parks, to watch the Heavy soar with a sports car as cargo.
 
6:46 a.m.
 
It's almost showtime for SpaceX's big new rocket with a cherry-red sports car on top.
 
The Falcon Heavy rocket is poised to blast off Tuesday afternoon from Florida's Kennedy Space Center.
 
It's the long-awaited first test flight for the rocket. Once it soars, it will become the world's most powerful rocket in use today. The Heavy is equipped with three boosters and 27 engines designed to provide about 5 million pounds of thrust.
 
SpaceX chief Elon Musk has his Tesla Roadster on board. Musk - who also heads up the Tesla electric carmaker - says he wanted to add some dramatic flair. Usually there are things like steel or concrete slabs or mundane experiments on test flights. SpaceX is targeting a long, oval orbit around the sun for the car.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Two hospitalized in suspected DUI crash near Crestline and Bruce

    Two hospitalized in suspected DUI crash near Crestline and Bruce

    Tuesday, February 6 2018 2:25 AM EST2018-02-06 07:25:13 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police and Washington State Patrol troopers are investigating after a crash near the intersection of Crestline and Bruce Monday night. Troopers say they stopped the driver of a truck on suspicion of DUI around 10:30 p.m. The driver took off from the traffic stop, and crashed into another car at the intersection. Both drivers were taken an area hospital for treatment.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police and Washington State Patrol troopers are investigating after a crash near the intersection of Crestline and Bruce Monday night. Troopers say they stopped the driver of a truck on suspicion of DUI around 10:30 p.m. The driver took off from the traffic stop, and crashed into another car at the intersection. Both drivers were taken an area hospital for treatment.

    >>

  • Rogers High School Asst. Principal injured breaking up fight between students

    Rogers High School Asst. Principal injured breaking up fight between students

    Monday, February 5 2018 3:54 PM EST2018-02-05 20:54:50 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Public Schools has confirmed the Assistant Principal at Rogers High School was injured while breaking up a fight between two students on Monday. 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Public Schools has confirmed the Assistant Principal at Rogers High School was injured while breaking up a fight between two students on Monday.  A Spokane Public Schools spokesman would not confirm the extent of the injuries, but did say both students were arrested and booked into jail. Their names have not been released. 

    >>

  • President Trump: Death of Colts linebacker by person 'illegally in our country' was a 'preventable tragedy'

    President Trump: Death of Colts linebacker by person 'illegally in our country' was a 'preventable tragedy'

    Tuesday, February 6 2018 11:29 AM EST2018-02-06 16:29:32 GMT

    WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump says it's "so disgraceful" that Indianapolis Colts linebacker Edwin Jackson was killed by a person who is in the U.S. illegally.   Trump is also prodding Democrats to work with him on illegal immigration and border security. Trump tweeted Tuesday: "So disgraceful that a person illegally in our country killed Colts linebacker Edwin Jackson. This is just one of many such preventable tragedies.

    >>

    WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump says it's "so disgraceful" that Indianapolis Colts linebacker Edwin Jackson was killed by a person who is in the U.S. illegally.   Trump is also prodding Democrats to work with him on illegal immigration and border security. Trump tweeted Tuesday: "So disgraceful that a person illegally in our country killed Colts linebacker Edwin Jackson. This is just one of many such preventable tragedies.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Deputies: Suspect tries to report items he stole as stolen

    Deputies: Suspect tries to report items he stole as stolen

    Tuesday, February 6 2018 6:46 PM EST2018-02-06 23:46:07 GMT

    SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A Spokane Valley deputy investigating a report of a possible burglary found himself arresting the 'victim' who reported he had been burglarized. The deputy learned that the man had actually burglarized a neighboring apartment and was trying to report the items he stole as stolen after the true victim took some of the property back.

    >>

    SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A Spokane Valley deputy investigating a report of a possible burglary found himself arresting the 'victim' who reported he had been burglarized. The deputy learned that the man had actually burglarized a neighboring apartment and was trying to report the items he stole as stolen after the true victim took some of the property back.

    >>

  • 911 call reporting burglary: 'This is Rob Gronkowski'

    911 call reporting burglary: 'This is Rob Gronkowski'

    Tuesday, February 6 2018 6:07 PM EST2018-02-06 23:07:06 GMT

    FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) - New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski can be heard on a 911 call calmly telling a dispatcher that his home was burglarized while he was at the Super Bowl.    Police in Foxborough, Massachusetts, released a portion of the call on Tuesday. 

    >>

    FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) - New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski can be heard on a 911 call calmly telling a dispatcher that his home was burglarized while he was at the Super Bowl.    Police in Foxborough, Massachusetts, released a portion of the call on Tuesday. 

    >>

  • Solar-powered trash bins coming to Spokane

    Solar-powered trash bins coming to Spokane

    Tuesday, February 6 2018 5:43 PM EST2018-02-06 22:43:24 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) - The Spokane City Council has approved the leasing of about 40 solar-powered trash bins for the city center.    The bins are capable of compacting trash and collecting recycling.    The Spokesman-Review says the city has agreed to pay an initial start-up cost of about $10,000, and then $70,000 annually to lease the bins, which use solar energy to power an internal compactor.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) - The Spokane City Council has approved the leasing of about 40 solar-powered trash bins for the city center.    The bins are capable of compacting trash and collecting recycling.    The Spokesman-Review says the city has agreed to pay an initial start-up cost of about $10,000, and then $70,000 annually to lease the bins, which use solar energy to power an internal compactor.

    >>
    •   