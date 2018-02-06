'Lady Doritos'? It's not happening, PepsiCo says - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

'Lady Doritos'? It's not happening, PepsiCo says

Posted: Updated:
New York -

Don't expect to see "lady Doritos" on store shelves. The company that makes the cheesy chips says it's not developing a line of Doritos designed specifically for women - despite widespread online speculation that it was.
  
The phrase "lady Doritos" was trending on social media after PepsiCo Inc.'s longtime CEO Indra Nooyi said on a podcast that women don't like to lick their fingers after eating a bag of Doritos.
  
Nooyi, who has run the soda and snack company for more than a decade, later said the company is "getting ready to launch" snacks that are "designed and packaged differently" for women.
  
But PepsiCo said Tuesday that the interpretation of her comments to mean female-specific Doritos were in the works was "inaccurate."

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Rogers High School Asst. Principal injured breaking up fight between students

    Rogers High School Asst. Principal injured breaking up fight between students

    Monday, February 5 2018 3:54 PM EST2018-02-05 20:54:50 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Public Schools has confirmed the Assistant Principal at Rogers High School was injured while breaking up a fight between two students on Monday. 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Public Schools has confirmed the Assistant Principal at Rogers High School was injured while breaking up a fight between two students on Monday.  A Spokane Public Schools spokesman would not confirm the extent of the injuries, but did say both students were arrested and booked into jail. Their names have not been released. 

    >>

  • Two hospitalized in suspected DUI crash near Crestline and Bruce

    Two hospitalized in suspected DUI crash near Crestline and Bruce

    Tuesday, February 6 2018 2:25 AM EST2018-02-06 07:25:13 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police and Washington State Patrol troopers are investigating after a crash near the intersection of Crestline and Bruce Monday night. Troopers say they stopped the driver of a truck on suspicion of DUI around 10:30 p.m. The driver took off from the traffic stop, and crashed into another car at the intersection. Both drivers were taken an area hospital for treatment.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police and Washington State Patrol troopers are investigating after a crash near the intersection of Crestline and Bruce Monday night. Troopers say they stopped the driver of a truck on suspicion of DUI around 10:30 p.m. The driver took off from the traffic stop, and crashed into another car at the intersection. Both drivers were taken an area hospital for treatment.

    >>

  • President Trump: Death of Colts linebacker by person 'illegally in our country' was a 'preventable tragedy'

    President Trump: Death of Colts linebacker by person 'illegally in our country' was a 'preventable tragedy'

    Tuesday, February 6 2018 11:29 AM EST2018-02-06 16:29:32 GMT

    WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump says it's "so disgraceful" that Indianapolis Colts linebacker Edwin Jackson was killed by a person who is in the U.S. illegally.   Trump is also prodding Democrats to work with him on illegal immigration and border security. Trump tweeted Tuesday: "So disgraceful that a person illegally in our country killed Colts linebacker Edwin Jackson. This is just one of many such preventable tragedies.

    >>

    WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump says it's "so disgraceful" that Indianapolis Colts linebacker Edwin Jackson was killed by a person who is in the U.S. illegally.   Trump is also prodding Democrats to work with him on illegal immigration and border security. Trump tweeted Tuesday: "So disgraceful that a person illegally in our country killed Colts linebacker Edwin Jackson. This is just one of many such preventable tragedies.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Deputies: Suspect tries to report items he stole as stolen

    Deputies: Suspect tries to report items he stole as stolen

    Tuesday, February 6 2018 6:46 PM EST2018-02-06 23:46:07 GMT

    SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A Spokane Valley deputy investigating a report of a possible burglary found himself arresting the 'victim' who reported he had been burglarized. The deputy learned that the man had actually burglarized a neighboring apartment and was trying to report the items he stole as stolen after the true victim took some of the property back.

    >>

    SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A Spokane Valley deputy investigating a report of a possible burglary found himself arresting the 'victim' who reported he had been burglarized. The deputy learned that the man had actually burglarized a neighboring apartment and was trying to report the items he stole as stolen after the true victim took some of the property back.

    >>

  • 911 call reporting burglary: 'This is Rob Gronkowski'

    911 call reporting burglary: 'This is Rob Gronkowski'

    Tuesday, February 6 2018 6:07 PM EST2018-02-06 23:07:06 GMT

    FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) - New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski can be heard on a 911 call calmly telling a dispatcher that his home was burglarized while he was at the Super Bowl.    Police in Foxborough, Massachusetts, released a portion of the call on Tuesday. 

    >>

    FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) - New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski can be heard on a 911 call calmly telling a dispatcher that his home was burglarized while he was at the Super Bowl.    Police in Foxborough, Massachusetts, released a portion of the call on Tuesday. 

    >>

  • Solar-powered trash bins coming to Spokane

    Solar-powered trash bins coming to Spokane

    Tuesday, February 6 2018 5:43 PM EST2018-02-06 22:43:24 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) - The Spokane City Council has approved the leasing of about 40 solar-powered trash bins for the city center.    The bins are capable of compacting trash and collecting recycling.    The Spokesman-Review says the city has agreed to pay an initial start-up cost of about $10,000, and then $70,000 annually to lease the bins, which use solar energy to power an internal compactor.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) - The Spokane City Council has approved the leasing of about 40 solar-powered trash bins for the city center.    The bins are capable of compacting trash and collecting recycling.    The Spokesman-Review says the city has agreed to pay an initial start-up cost of about $10,000, and then $70,000 annually to lease the bins, which use solar energy to power an internal compactor.

    >>
    •   