Vistaprint: Gay couple wedding program mix-up unintentional

Vistaprint: Gay couple wedding program mix-up unintentionalPosted: Updated:
Two hospitalized in suspected DUI crash near Crestline and Bruce
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police and Washington State Patrol troopers are investigating after a crash near the intersection of Crestline and Bruce Monday night. Troopers say they stopped the driver of a truck on suspicion of DUI around 10:30 p.m. The driver took off from the traffic stop, and crashed into another car at the intersection. Both drivers were taken an area hospital for treatment.>>
Rogers High School Asst. Principal injured breaking up fight between students
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Public Schools has confirmed the Assistant Principal at Rogers High School was injured while breaking up a fight between two students on Monday.>>
President Trump: Death of Colts linebacker by person 'illegally in our country' was a 'preventable tragedy'
WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump says it's "so disgraceful" that Indianapolis Colts linebacker Edwin Jackson was killed by a person who is in the U.S. illegally. Trump is also prodding Democrats to work with him on illegal immigration and border security. Trump tweeted Tuesday: "So disgraceful that a person illegally in our country killed Colts linebacker Edwin Jackson. This is just one of many such preventable tragedies.>>
Spokane teen arrested with 1.5 lbs of packaged marijuana in her car
COLFAX, Wash. - The Whitman County Sheriff's Office reports a Spokane woman is in custody after a traffic stop yielded more than a pound and a half of packaged marijuana in her car. Late Saturday evening, deputies from the Whitman County Sheriff's Office stopped a car near the rest area on Highway 195 for an issue with its headlight.>>
Woman seriously injured in Spirit Lake crash
SPIRIT LAKE, Idaho - The Spirit Lake Police department is investigating after a 77-year-old woman was hospitalized after being hit by a car Saturday afternoon. Police say Catherine Graf was crossing State Highway 41 in a marked crosswalk at Jefferson Street in Spirit Lake when she was struck by a stopped vehicle that was rear-ended by a distracted driver traveling in the northbound lane.>>
Coeur d'Alene woman recounts scary attempted home break-in
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - A Coeur d'Alene woman says a man and a woman tried breaking into her home in broad daylight, and apparently this isn't the first time they've tried to do this. On February 2nd, 2018, Heather Johnson was sitting in her living watching a movie. She says she heard people walk up her steps, she didn’t think much of it and walked back to her bedroom.>>
Deputies: Suspect tries to report items he stole as stolen
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A Spokane Valley deputy investigating a report of a possible burglary found himself arresting the 'victim' who reported he had been burglarized. The deputy learned that the man had actually burglarized a neighboring apartment and was trying to report the items he stole as stolen after the true victim took some of the property back.>>
911 call reporting burglary: 'This is Rob Gronkowski'
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) - New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski can be heard on a 911 call calmly telling a dispatcher that his home was burglarized while he was at the Super Bowl. Police in Foxborough, Massachusetts, released a portion of the call on Tuesday.>>
Solar-powered trash bins coming to Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) - The Spokane City Council has approved the leasing of about 40 solar-powered trash bins for the city center. The bins are capable of compacting trash and collecting recycling. The Spokesman-Review says the city has agreed to pay an initial start-up cost of about $10,000, and then $70,000 annually to lease the bins, which use solar energy to power an internal compactor.>>
WSU student conduct task force submits recommendations
PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) - A Washington State University task force has submitted 32 recommendations designed to make the university's student conduct process reflect best practices nationally. The task force was comprised of 17 faculty, staff, students and alumni who conducted a year-long review of the student conduct process.>>
'Game of Thrones' creators developing new 'Star Wars' films
LOS ANGELES (AP) - "Game of Thrones" creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss are writing and producing a new series of Star Wars movies for Lucasfilm. The Walt Disney Studios said Tuesday the films will be separate from the Skywalker saga and the new trilogy being planned by "The Last Jedi" director Rian Johnson.>>
Vistaprint: Gay couple wedding program mix-up unintentional
BOSTON (AP) - The CEO of a printing company accused of sending religious pamphlets with messages about temptation and sin to a gay couple who ordered wedding programs says it was an unintentional order mix-up. Vistaprint CEO Trynka Shineman said Tuesday that the pamphlets and programs were printed simultaneously and the wrong shipping label was inadvertently put on the boxes by a third-party partner.>>
'Lady Doritos'? It's not happening, PepsiCo says
NEW YORK - Don't expect to see "lady Doritos" on store shelves. The company that makes the cheesy chips says it's not developing a line of Doritos designed specifically for women - despite widespread online speculation that it was. The phrase "lady Doritos" was trending on social media after PepsiCo Inc.'s longtime CEO Indra Nooyi said on a podcast that women don't like to lick their fingers after eating a bag of Doritos.>>
SpaceX launches world's most powerful rocket on test flight expected to reach Mars
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) - The Latest on SpaceX rocket launch (all times local): 4 p.m. SpaceX has hit a rocket straight out of the park on the first test flight of its big new rocket. The Falcon Heavy rocket blasted off Tuesday afternoon from the same Florida launch pad used by NASA nearly 50 years ago to send men to the moon. With liftoff, the Heavy became the most powerful rocket in use today.>>
Smoke, blood, chaos: Passengers call 911 after train crash
CAYCE, S.C. (AP) - Passengers on a train that slammed into an empty freight train over the weekend in South Carolina, killing two Amtrak employees, described a smoky, bloody scene in 911 calls released to the news media. "There's babies with their heads busted wide open, bleeding," one woman said to a dispatcher in a call released Tuesday to local news outlets. "Everybody flew to the front of the train...>>
President Trump: Death of Colts linebacker by person 'illegally in our country' was a 'preventable tragedy'
WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump says it's "so disgraceful" that Indianapolis Colts linebacker Edwin Jackson was killed by a person who is in the U.S. illegally. Trump is also prodding Democrats to work with him on illegal immigration and border security. Trump tweeted Tuesday: "So disgraceful that a person illegally in our country killed Colts linebacker Edwin Jackson. This is just one of many such preventable tragedies.>>
