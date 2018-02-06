Mad Minute stories from Tuesday, February 6th

BOLIVAR, Mo. (AP) - A dog riding a one-eyed pony into the night is a surely a spectacle that needs video proof. A Missouri woman made sure to get exactly that.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that Callie Schenker pulled into her driveway Thursday to the sight of her neighbor's Corgi sitting on her horse, Cricket. She recorded a 15-second video of the pony trotting away into the darkness as the canine sits atop, looking at the camera.

The 22-year-old posted the video on Facebook with the message, "I can't make this stuff up!!! So we pull back in our driveway tonight and this is what we see. This is not our dog! But apparently him and Cricket the one-eyed wonder pony are best friends." The video has received 5.3 million views as of Tuesday morning.

Schenker says the Corgi's owners are Mennonites who avoid going online, so they likely don't know their dog is gaining internet fame.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ROCKFORD, Mich. (AP) - A Michigan couple with 13 sons is expecting a 14th child in April but waiting until birth to learn the sex.

Jay and Kateri Schwandt say adding another child to their large family won't be too big of a logistic change or financial burden, WOOD-TV reported. Kateri Schwandt said she's used to large families, as one of 14 children herself.

"If you have three, it's the same as having 10 at this point, if you ask me," Kateri Schwandt said. "It's just more chaos, more noise. It's nothing we're not used to at this point."

Like with their last few children, the couple has decided against learning the baby's sex before the birth.

"I would love to have a girl, but I just don't think it's in the cards," Jay Schwandt said.

This will likely be their last child, he added.

"It just feels like this is going to be it, and we're going to enjoy every second of it," Jay Schwandt said.

But Kateri Schwandt said the couple also thought their 13th baby would be their last. The couple said it's hard to imagine their home without a baby in it.

The Schwandts live in Rockford, north of Grand Rapids.



----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

NEW YORK (AP) - Don't expect to see "lady Doritos" on store shelves. The company behind the cheesy chips said Tuesday that it's not developing a line of Doritos designed specifically for women, despite widespread online speculation that it was.

The phrase "lady Doritos" trended on social media after PepsiCo's longtime CEO Indra Nooyi said on a podcast that unlike men, women don't like to lick their fingers after eating a bag of Doritos.

"Women would love to do the same, but they don't," Nooyi said in an interview on the Freakonomics podcast. "They don't like to crunch too loudly in public. And they don't lick their fingers generously and they don't like to pour the little broken pieces and the flavor into their mouth."

Nooyi, who has run the soda and snack company for more than a decade, later said the company is "getting ready to launch" snacks that are "designed and packaged differently" for women. "Women love to carry a snack in their purse," Nooyi said.

But PepsiCo said the interpretation of her comments to mean that female-friendly Doritos were in the works were "inaccurate."

"We already have Doritos for women - they're called Doritos," the company said in a statement Tuesday.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (AP) - A man is accused of causing massive flooding at a South Carolina strip club through the destruction of a toilet.

News outlets report a Myrtle Beach incident report says police were called to the Treasure Club early Monday after 20-year-old Pedro Alberto Bernar-Santiago was seen "kicking down the top of the toilet that holds all the plumbing."

The report says the assault on the porcelain throne destroyed the $1,000 toilet and $3,000 worth of carpeting, as the water seeped into the main lobby of the club.

Bernar-Santiago fled the scene, and was later arrested behind a storage facility. He's charged with malicious injury and public intoxication. It's unclear whether he has a lawyer.

There's no indication on the club's website or social media accounts that the damage has shuttered service.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

KITTERY, Maine (AP) - A Maine woman who prepared a salad says she realized after a couple of bites that her fork was stuck in a 3-inch lizard, minus the tail.

After vomiting and getting over her shock, Michelle Carr, a nurse from Kittery, said she feared she could have ingested harmful bacteria. A biologist friend believes she found a blue-bellied lizard from California.

Carr said she bought a bag of store-brand romaine lettuce at a supermarket in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, on Jan. 26. The lettuce was distributed by a California company. A supermarket spokeswoman said it notified the supplier.

Carr also called the state Health Department. A spokesman said because the lettuce was packaged and shipped from another state, any investigation would be conducted by the Food and Drug Administration.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

WALDORF, Md. (AP) - Call her the 1-2-3 mom.

WUSA-TV reports that Nia Tolbert of Waldorf has welcomed triplet girls after previously giving birth to a son and then twin boys.

The 28-year-old mom says the girls were born weighing between 4 and 4.6 pounds.

The Charles County couple first had a boy, now 6. Then they had twin boys. The triplet girls were born Jan. 30.

The 31-year-old father, Robert Tolbert, tells the station that "we're going to do the necessary things to make sure our kids are equally loved."

The couple says they don't plan on trying their odds for a 1-2-3-4 streak.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) - A music major at Friends University in Wichita says a thief somehow walked off with his harp and a bassoon during the weekend.

Raul Rangel says his 6-foot tall harp, valued between $11,000 to $12,000, and his bassoon were stored at the university's Riney Fine Arts Center during the weekend. The area they were in requires a code for access that is given only to specific students and faculty.

The Wichita Eagle reports the harp is an Aoyama Model 42-B with the serial No. 1-0163.

He says the instruments were in the room on Friday and he discovered them missing Monday. Rangel says the harp is delicate and it will be ruined if the thief keeps it outside or in a garage.

Wichita and university police are investigating the theft.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

SPRING HILL, Fla. (AP) - A Florida man is accused of breaking into a funeral home and stealing items including a tub of formaldehyde.

Hernando County Sheriff's deputies went to the Demarco Family Funeral Home in Spring Hill early Friday after someone working in a nearby business saw a man carrying a crowbar going in and out of the building.

Hernando County Sheriff's officials said in a news release that deputies arrested 29-year-old Aaron Meininger on commercial burglary and grand theft charges.

Meininger told investigators he was bored and didn't know he was breaking into a funeral home. He said he didn't even know what he was going to do with the items found in his car, including makeup and various instruments used in funeral preparation.

An attorney isn't listed on jail records.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Five suspects were arrested in southern Spain after police officers carrying out a traffic stop found vehicles loaded with more than 8,000 pounds of stolen oranges.

City authorities in Seville on Tuesday released images of two cars and a van overloaded with the fruit after an alleged theft in the town of Carmon.

The suspects were stopped last week when a police patrol became suspicious of the vehicles driving in a convoy at night, the city council said.

Five people were detained on suspicion of theft.

Seville city security spokesman, Juan Carlos Cabrera, told Europa Press that the arrests were important not only in thwarting theft but also in "preserving the food security of the possible consumers who would have had these oranges."

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The Atlanta FBI agents announced Monday the capture of the "Freedom Fighter Bandit" who they said robbed nine banks, and told the tellers it was for a social cause.

Nilsa Marie Urena, 25, was taken into custody Saturday after allegedly robbing a bank in Tennessee Saturday. She's wanted for a bank robbery spree that began last October, and was concentrated in the Atlanta area.

Atlanta FBI spokesman Kevin Rowson said Urena earned her moniker "because she states that she is robbing the banks for a cause." He wasn't saying what that cause was, Fox 5 Atlanta reported.

Her spree is alleged to have begun Oct. 30 in Ellenwood.

Hiding her eyes behind black sunglasses and wearing all black, she passed the teller a note demanding money "for the streets" and "for the movement," the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported last week before she was caught.

At each heist, she would claim to have a bomb, police said.

She also was said to have used different accomplices - young males she recruited online, Fox 5 reported.

The FBI said it learned of her identity after the arrest of two teens who it said helped her rob a bank in Douglasville.

Rowson said Urena was wearing a white hoodie and her face partially was covered with a bandana two weeks ago when she robbed a bank in the town of Dallas, outside Atlanta.

She is alleged to have made off with cash in each case, but the FBI didn't say how much.

Rowson told Fox 5 Atlanta that a car-service driver helped local police nab Urena.

He said Urena had used the driver in the getaway. The driver then told police her name.

