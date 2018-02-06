WSU student conduct task force submits recommendations

A Washington State University task force has submitted 32 recommendations designed to make the university's student conduct process reflect best practices nationally.



The task force was comprised of 17 faculty, staff, students and alumni who conducted a year-long review of the student conduct process.



The report was submitted last month to WSU President Kirk Schulz.



Recommendations range from improving ways in which students are informed about the conduct process to revising the composition of the conduct board and providing in-depth training to board members.



The task force's recommendations will be discussed with the WSU community at campuses statewide from Feb. 14-19.



The new rules are expected to be in place by the fall.



The process began after a series of incidents involving football players last year.

