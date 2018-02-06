Solar-powered trash bins coming to Spokane

The Spokane City Council has approved the leasing of about 40 solar-powered trash bins for the city center.



The bins are capable of compacting trash and collecting recycling.



The Spokesman-Review says the city has agreed to pay an initial start-up cost of about $10,000, and then $70,000 annually to lease the bins, which use solar energy to power an internal compactor.



Officials say the solar-powered bins will free up some workers for other duties.



Information from: The Spokesman-Review, http://www.spokesman.com

