U.S. Marshals arrest Moses Lake shooting suspect in Cheney

U.S. Marshals arrest Moses Lake shooting suspect in Cheney

CHENEY, Wash. -

Grant County Sheriff's Deputies report that Moses Lake shooting suspect Matthew Low was found Tuesday afternoon at a home in Cheney and taken into custody without incident by U.S. Marshals.

Low will be taken to the Grant County Jail in Ephrata where he'll face charges in connection to a February 4 shooting between him and Patrick Pearson north of Moses Lake. Pearson is already in jail for the shooting.

Deputies originally believed Low may have been injured in the shootout, but say he did not appear injured when he was arrested.

