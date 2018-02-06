WATCH: Missouri woman finds neighbor's dog riding pony

WATCH: Missouri woman finds neighbor's dog riding ponyPosted: Updated:
Rogers High School Asst. Principal injured breaking up fight between students
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Public Schools has confirmed the Assistant Principal at Rogers High School was injured while breaking up a fight between two students on Monday.>>
Two hospitalized in suspected DUI crash near Crestline and Bruce
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police and Washington State Patrol troopers are investigating after a crash near the intersection of Crestline and Bruce Monday night. Troopers say they stopped the driver of a truck on suspicion of DUI around 10:30 p.m. The driver took off from the traffic stop, and crashed into another car at the intersection. Both drivers were taken an area hospital for treatment.>>
Spokane teen arrested with 1.5 lbs of packaged marijuana in her car
COLFAX, Wash. - The Whitman County Sheriff's Office reports a Spokane woman is in custody after a traffic stop yielded more than a pound and a half of packaged marijuana in her car. Late Saturday evening, deputies from the Whitman County Sheriff's Office stopped a car near the rest area on Highway 195 for an issue with its headlight.>>
President Trump: Death of Colts linebacker by person 'illegally in our country' was a 'preventable tragedy'
WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump says it's "so disgraceful" that Indianapolis Colts linebacker Edwin Jackson was killed by a person who is in the U.S. illegally. Trump is also prodding Democrats to work with him on illegal immigration and border security. Trump tweeted Tuesday: "So disgraceful that a person illegally in our country killed Colts linebacker Edwin Jackson. This is just one of many such preventable tragedies.>>
911 call reporting burglary: 'This is Rob Gronkowski'
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) - New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski can be heard on a 911 call calmly telling a dispatcher that his home was burglarized while he was at the Super Bowl. Police in Foxborough, Massachusetts, released a portion of the call on Tuesday.>>
Woman seriously injured in Spirit Lake crash
SPIRIT LAKE, Idaho - The Spirit Lake Police department is investigating after a 77-year-old woman was hospitalized after being hit by a car Saturday afternoon. Police say Catherine Graf was crossing State Highway 41 in a marked crosswalk at Jefferson Street in Spirit Lake when she was struck by a stopped vehicle that was rear-ended by a distracted driver traveling in the northbound lane.>>
Coeur d'Alene boy fighting cancer gets surprise from heroes
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - The writing is on the wall at ABCD Daycare in Hayden: Every child has a story. In Landon Hill’s story, the struggles he and his family have endured over the past year have been more than some families will ever go through. “A week later after being in the hospital and test after test, he was diagnosed,” Madison Hill, Landon’s mother said.>>
Compiled data helps Spokane Fire Department pinpoint wildfire 'hot spots'
SPOKANE, Wash. - Even though we’re still in the middle of winter, it’s never too early to start thinking about fire season. The Spokane Fire Department recently compiled data showing wildfire hot spots within the city. Josh Mulvey lives in one of those “hot spots” near Minnehaha Park. He says dealing with brush fires is something families. Just last summer, there were a string of fires in his neighborhood. One of his neighbor’s fences was on fire. On aver...>>
WATCH: Missouri woman finds neighbor's dog riding pony
BOLIVAR, Mo. (AP) - A dog riding a one-eyed pony into the night is a surely a spectacle that needs video proof. A Missouri woman made sure to get exactly that. The Springfield News-Leader reports that Callie Schenker pulled into her driveway Thursday to the sight of her neighbor's Corgi sitting on her horse, Cricket.>>
Man faces maximum murder charge in Washington deputy's death
TACOMA, Wash. (AP) - Prosecutors have now charged a man suspected of killing a Washington state deputy with aggravated first-degree murder after police say a weapon found at the scene was tied to the suspect. The Pierce County Sheriff's Department said Tuesday that based on forensic testing the pistol used to kill Pierce County Deputy Daniel McCartney was among items linked to defendant Frank Pawul.>>
Apple mulls refunds for battery replacement on old iPhones
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - Apple may issue refunds to customers who paid full price to replace the batteries on older iPhones before the company offered a $50 discount as part of its apology for secretly slowing down the devices.>>
Woman says store-bought lettuce had a 3-inch lizard in it
KITTERY, Maine (AP) - A Maine woman who prepared a salad says she realized after a couple of bites that her fork was stuck in a 3-inch lizard, minus the tail. After vomiting and getting over her shock, Michelle Carr, a nurse from Kittery, said she feared she could have ingested harmful bacteria. A biologist friend believes she found a blue-bellied lizard from California.>>
U.S. Marshals arrest Moses Lake shooting suspect in Cheney
CHENEY, Wash. - Grant County Sheriff's Deputies report that Moses Lake shooting suspect Matthew Low was found Tuesday afternoon at a home in Cheney and taken into custody without incident by U.S. Marshals. Low will be taken to the Grant County Jail in Ephrata where he'll face charges in connection to a February 4 shooting between him and Patrick Pearson north of Moses Lake.>>
Deputies: Suspect tries to report items he stole as stolen
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A Spokane Valley deputy investigating a report of a possible burglary found himself arresting the 'victim' who reported he had been burglarized. The deputy learned that the man had actually burglarized a neighboring apartment and was trying to report the items he stole as stolen after the true victim took some of the property back.>>
911 call reporting burglary: 'This is Rob Gronkowski'
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) - New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski can be heard on a 911 call calmly telling a dispatcher that his home was burglarized while he was at the Super Bowl. Police in Foxborough, Massachusetts, released a portion of the call on Tuesday.>>
Solar-powered trash bins coming to Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) - The Spokane City Council has approved the leasing of about 40 solar-powered trash bins for the city center. The bins are capable of compacting trash and collecting recycling. The Spokesman-Review says the city has agreed to pay an initial start-up cost of about $10,000, and then $70,000 annually to lease the bins, which use solar energy to power an internal compactor.>>
