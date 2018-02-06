Compiled data helps Spokane Fire Department pinpoint wildfire 'hot spots'

Even though we’re still in the middle of winter, it’s never too early to start thinking about fire season.

The Spokane Fire Department recently compiled data from wildland fire response activity over the last five years, showing the areas that saw the most calls within the city. Josh Mulvey lives in one of those “hot spots” near Minnehaha Park. He says dealing with brush fires is something families. Just last summer, there were a string of fires in his neighborhood. One of his neighbor’s fences was on fire.

On average, the data shows that the city of Spokane had around 140 brush fire calls a year over the last five years. The fire department put together this information following what happened in California last summer, so they could have a conversation about the risk and dangers of wildfires here in Spokane.

Fire Chief Brian Schaeffer also says this will help with proactive fire prevention efforts.

“This year, now, that we have this data and we recognize the trend, we’re also going to start initiating some education efforts, as well as taking some proactive efforts with landscaping, and maybe even with some surveillance in areas where we've had past arsons,” he says.

In the meantime, it’s good to plan how you’ll be more fire aware.

“Be proactive now and it'll pay off in the summer,” Schaeffer says.

You've always heard the advice of clearing defensible space around your home in the spring, and for a checklist of other things you can do: https://www.redcross.org/images/MEDIA_CustomProductCatalog/m4340149_Wildfire.pdf