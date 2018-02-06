Family of murdered baby boy leads effort for better childcare se - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Family of murdered baby boy leads effort for better childcare services in Spokane

Posted: Updated:
by Joe McHale, KHQ Local News Reporter
Connect
SPOKANE, Wash. -

Daycare is as expensive as college tuition and one Spokane family says that needs to change because that high cost contributed to their baby boy's death.

Spokane Police say 10-month-old Caiden Henry was beaten to death by his babysitter, 28-year-old Joshua Mobley, last February.

Court documents show Mobley started taking care of Caiden while his mother worked. Caiden’s mother knew Mobley and thought he was a good person.

Now, Caiden's family is leading an effort make sure their tragedy doesn't become someone else’s.

“Caiden was a happy, happy baby and he smiled all the time,” said Caiden’s aunt, Kitara Johnson. “To think he will never have first birthday, he'll never have a first day of kindergarten, to never have the option to pick a favorite color.”

Johnson joined several community leaders at Monday’s City Council Meeting to make a desperate plea for better access to affordable and extended childcare services.

“I am here tonight because it shouldn't hurt to be a child in Spokane,” said Johnson. “No citizen should have to bury the bruised, battered, and outstretched body of a child in Spokane.”

Following the emotional city council meeting, Johnson discussed some of the biggest challenges facing parents who want to put their children into daycare.

“We have a growing epidemic,” said Johnson. “It is imperative as a community that we come up with solutions.”

Two of those solutions, according to Johnson, are the cost of regular childcare and access to extended services.

“The cost of regular childcare is about the amount of a mortgage,” said Johnson.

She’s not wrong. Last year, the average cost of full-time childcare for an infant in Spokane County was more than $10,000, which is roughly the same cost of sending your child to a public university.

“We need to ensure we have a future and our children have a future to look forward to,” said Johnson. “This has been a personal passion of mine not just to look out for one child but all the Caiden's in our community.”

Johnson and Excelsior are hosting a community forum called "It Shouldn't Hurt to be a Child in Spokane" on February 20th at 6:30 p.m.

They're hoping for feedback and suggestions about what needs to be done to give more access to affordable and extended childcare services.

Right now, House Bill 2396 would create incentives to help families afford childcare. You can learn more about it by clicking here.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Rogers High School Asst. Principal injured breaking up fight between students

    Rogers High School Asst. Principal injured breaking up fight between students

    Monday, February 5 2018 3:54 PM EST2018-02-05 20:54:50 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Public Schools has confirmed the Assistant Principal at Rogers High School was injured while breaking up a fight between two students on Monday. 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Public Schools has confirmed the Assistant Principal at Rogers High School was injured while breaking up a fight between two students on Monday.  A Spokane Public Schools spokesman would not confirm the extent of the injuries, but did say both students were arrested and booked into jail. Their names have not been released. 

    >>

  • Two hospitalized in suspected DUI crash near Crestline and Bruce

    Two hospitalized in suspected DUI crash near Crestline and Bruce

    Tuesday, February 6 2018 2:25 AM EST2018-02-06 07:25:13 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police and Washington State Patrol troopers are investigating after a crash near the intersection of Crestline and Bruce Monday night. Troopers say they stopped the driver of a truck on suspicion of DUI around 10:30 p.m. The driver took off from the traffic stop, and crashed into another car at the intersection. Both drivers were taken an area hospital for treatment.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police and Washington State Patrol troopers are investigating after a crash near the intersection of Crestline and Bruce Monday night. Troopers say they stopped the driver of a truck on suspicion of DUI around 10:30 p.m. The driver took off from the traffic stop, and crashed into another car at the intersection. Both drivers were taken an area hospital for treatment.

    >>

  • Spokane teen arrested with 1.5 lbs of packaged marijuana in her car

    Spokane teen arrested with 1.5 lbs of packaged marijuana in her car

    Monday, February 5 2018 6:47 PM EST2018-02-05 23:47:05 GMT

    COLFAX, Wash. - The Whitman County Sheriff's Office reports a Spokane woman is in custody after a traffic stop yielded more than a pound and a half of packaged marijuana in her car. Late Saturday evening, deputies from the Whitman County Sheriff's Office stopped a car near the rest area on Highway 195 for an issue with its headlight.

    >>

    COLFAX, Wash. - The Whitman County Sheriff's Office reports a Spokane woman is in custody after a traffic stop yielded more than a pound and a half of packaged marijuana in her car. Late Saturday evening, deputies from the Whitman County Sheriff's Office stopped a car near the rest area on Highway 195 for an issue with its headlight.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Stanford researchers develop cancer 'vaccine' that wipes out tumors in mice

    Stanford researchers develop cancer 'vaccine' that wipes out tumors in mice

    Tuesday, February 6 2018 11:17 PM EST2018-02-07 04:17:04 GMT

    Stanford researchers report that a potential cancer vaccine was shown to eliminate all traces of tumors in mice, and human trials are on the way. Researchers at the Stanford University School of Medicine injected small amounts of two immune-stimulating agents directly into the mice's solid tumors, resulting in the complete obliteration of cancerous cells, according to a news release.

    >>

    Stanford researchers report that a potential cancer vaccine was shown to eliminate all traces of tumors in mice, and human trials are on the way. Researchers at the Stanford University School of Medicine injected small amounts of two immune-stimulating agents directly into the mice's solid tumors, resulting in the complete obliteration of cancerous cells, according to a news release.

    >>

  • Witness says suspected drunk driver nearly hit his house

    Witness says suspected drunk driver nearly hit his house

    Tuesday, February 6 2018 10:41 PM EST2018-02-07 03:41:29 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A man has been arrested for DUI and other charges following a crash near Crestline and Bruce Monday night. Neighbors who live nearby say they were almost hit and are still shaken up about what happened.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A man has been arrested for DUI and other charges following a crash near Crestline and Bruce Monday night. Neighbors who live nearby say they were almost hit and are still shaken up about what happened.

    >>

  • Coeur d'Alene boy fighting cancer gets surprise from heroes

    Coeur d'Alene boy fighting cancer gets surprise from heroes

    Tuesday, February 6 2018 10:17 PM EST2018-02-07 03:17:34 GMT

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - The writing is on the wall at ABCD Daycare in Hayden: Every child has a story. In Landon Hill’s story, the struggles he and his family have endured over the past year have been more than some families will ever go through. “A week later after being in the hospital and test after test, he was diagnosed,” Madison Hill, Landon’s mother said.

    >>

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - The writing is on the wall at ABCD Daycare in Hayden: Every child has a story. In Landon Hill’s story, the struggles he and his family have endured over the past year have been more than some families will ever go through. “A week later after being in the hospital and test after test, he was diagnosed,” Madison Hill, Landon’s mother said.

    >>
    •   