Cell phones now banned in Coeur d'Alene Schools

Coeur d'Alene Schools just approved a new policy requiring phones to be kept off and out of reach during class time. The new policy approved Monday night at the Coeur d’Alene School Board of Trustees meeting.

Like anything, this new policy will take time to get used to, but staff at Lake City High School says they think the board is doing the best they can do to eliminate distractions during class.

After school is a busy time, it’s a time to catch up with friends and chat about what happened that day.

Catching up face-to-face can be limited thanks to cell phones and social media.

Michael Criswell is a life science teacher at Lake City.

He says when students were not allowed to use their cell phones after a series of online threats happened during the fall, student interaction and participation in class skyrocketed.

