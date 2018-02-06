EWU sending 1,000 more students to Spokane

Eastern Washington University will move three-degree programs and about 1,000 students from the main campus in Cheney to its downtown campus along Sprague Ave.

This move is a significant expansion of the university. The College of Business and Administration, Health Sciences, and Public Health is already at the downtown campus and has about 3,000 students taking classes on any given day.

The new building will take up 5.5 acres and will be near south landing of the University District's Gateway Bridge which is currently under construction. The lot is owned by Avista Development a subsidiary of Avista Corp. This is just one of several Avista projects.

Eastern will be the anchor tenant of this building. Construction of the five-story catalyst building is scheduled to begin in September 2018. The building will be 150,000 square feet and will be made out of eco-friendly material and have a central atrium, high-tech labs, classrooms, offices and common areas that are expected to grow collaboration among students, researchers, and private companies.

Construction will cost more than $50 million, and a completion date is set for April of 2020.