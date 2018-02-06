Witness says suspected drunk driver nearly hit his house

Witness says suspected drunk driver nearly hit his housePosted: Updated:
Rogers High School Asst. Principal injured breaking up fight between students
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Public Schools has confirmed the Assistant Principal at Rogers High School was injured while breaking up a fight between two students on Monday.>>
Two hospitalized in suspected DUI crash near Crestline and Bruce
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police and Washington State Patrol troopers are investigating after a crash near the intersection of Crestline and Bruce Monday night. Troopers say they stopped the driver of a truck on suspicion of DUI around 10:30 p.m. The driver took off from the traffic stop, and crashed into another car at the intersection. Both drivers were taken an area hospital for treatment.>>
Spokane teen arrested with 1.5 lbs of packaged marijuana in her car
COLFAX, Wash. - The Whitman County Sheriff's Office reports a Spokane woman is in custody after a traffic stop yielded more than a pound and a half of packaged marijuana in her car. Late Saturday evening, deputies from the Whitman County Sheriff's Office stopped a car near the rest area on Highway 195 for an issue with its headlight.>>
President Trump: Death of Colts linebacker by person 'illegally in our country' was a 'preventable tragedy'
WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump says it's "so disgraceful" that Indianapolis Colts linebacker Edwin Jackson was killed by a person who is in the U.S. illegally. Trump is also prodding Democrats to work with him on illegal immigration and border security. Trump tweeted Tuesday: "So disgraceful that a person illegally in our country killed Colts linebacker Edwin Jackson. This is just one of many such preventable tragedies.>>
911 call reporting burglary: 'This is Rob Gronkowski'
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) - New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski can be heard on a 911 call calmly telling a dispatcher that his home was burglarized while he was at the Super Bowl. Police in Foxborough, Massachusetts, released a portion of the call on Tuesday.>>
Woman seriously injured in Spirit Lake crash
SPIRIT LAKE, Idaho - The Spirit Lake Police department is investigating after a 77-year-old woman was hospitalized after being hit by a car Saturday afternoon. Police say Catherine Graf was crossing State Highway 41 in a marked crosswalk at Jefferson Street in Spirit Lake when she was struck by a stopped vehicle that was rear-ended by a distracted driver traveling in the northbound lane.>>
Stanford researchers develop cancer 'vaccine' that wipes out tumors in mice
Stanford researchers report that a potential cancer vaccine was shown to eliminate all traces of tumors in mice, and human trials are on the way. Researchers at the Stanford University School of Medicine injected small amounts of two immune-stimulating agents directly into the mice's solid tumors, resulting in the complete obliteration of cancerous cells, according to a news release.>>
Witness says suspected drunk driver nearly hit his house
SPOKANE, Wash. - A man has been arrested for DUI and other charges following a crash near Crestline and Bruce Monday night. Neighbors who live nearby say they were almost hit and are still shaken up about what happened.>>
Coeur d'Alene boy fighting cancer gets surprise from heroes
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - The writing is on the wall at ABCD Daycare in Hayden: Every child has a story. In Landon Hill’s story, the struggles he and his family have endured over the past year have been more than some families will ever go through. “A week later after being in the hospital and test after test, he was diagnosed,” Madison Hill, Landon’s mother said.>>
EWU sending 1,000 more students to Spokane
Spokane, Wash. Eastern Washington University will move three-degree programs and about 1,000 students from the main campus in Cheney to its downtown campus along Sprague Ave. This move is a significant expansion of the university. The College of Business and Administration, Health Sciences, and Public Health is already at the downtown campus and has about 3,000 students taking classes on any given day. The new building will take up 5.5 acres and will be near south landing of the Universi>>
Casino mogul Steve Wynn resigns amid sex misconduct claims
LAS VEGAS (AP) - Casino mogul Steve Wynn has resigned as chairman and CEO at Wynn Resorts amid sexual misconduct allegations. Wynn Resorts says Tuesday the resignation is effective immediately. The Wall Street Journal reported Jan. 26 that a number of women said Wynn harassed or assaulted them and that one case led to a $7.5 million settlement.>>
Cell phones now banned in Coeur d'Alene Schools
COEUR D'ALENE (AP) - Coeur d'Alene Schools just approved a new policy requiring phones to be kept off and out of reach during class time. The new policy approved Monday night at the Coeur d’Alene School Board of Trustees meeting. Like anything, this new policy will take time to get used to, but staff at Lake City High School says they think the board is doing the best they can do to eliminate distractions during class.>>
Golden retriever starts house fire while nabbing pancakes from stove
SOUTHWICK, Mass. - The dog days of summer are quite a ways off, but one golden retriever in Massachusetts got its own heat cooking after he attempted to steal a pancake off an oven stove. Last week, the Southwick Fire Department shared a three-minute video from a home security system. In it, a golden retriever can be seen walking towards the kitchen range in an attempt to pull something down.>>
Family of murdered baby boy leads effort for better childcare services in Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. - Daycare is as expensive as college tuition and one Spokane family says that needs to change because that high cost contributed to their baby boy's death. Spokane Police say 10-month-old Caiden Henry was beaten to death by his babysitter, 28-year-old Joshua Mobley, last February. Court documents show Mobley started taking care of Caiden while his mother worked. Caiden’s mother knew Mobley>>
Compiled data helps Spokane Fire Department pinpoint wildfire 'hot spots'
SPOKANE, Wash. - Even though we’re still in the middle of winter, it’s never too early to start thinking about fire season. The Spokane Fire Department recently compiled data showing wildfire hot spots within the city. Josh Mulvey lives in one of those “hot spots” near Minnehaha Park. He says dealing with brush fires is something families. Just last summer, there were a string of fires in his neighborhood. One of his neighbor’s fences was on fire. On aver...>>
WATCH: Missouri woman finds neighbor's dog riding pony
BOLIVAR, Mo. (AP) - A dog riding a one-eyed pony into the night is a surely a spectacle that needs video proof. A Missouri woman made sure to get exactly that. The Springfield News-Leader reports that Callie Schenker pulled into her driveway Thursday to the sight of her neighbor's Corgi sitting on her horse, Cricket.>>
