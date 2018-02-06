Stanford researchers develop cancer 'vaccine' that wipes out tumors in mice

Stanford researchers report that a potential cancer vaccine was shown to eliminate all traces of tumors in mice, and human trials are on the way.

Researchers at the Stanford University School of Medicine injected small amounts of two immune-stimulating agents directly into the mice's solid tumors, resulting in the complete obliteration of cancerous cells, according to a news release.

The findings were published this week and are getting a lot of attention. Researchers say they've "developed a practical strategy for immunotherapy of cancer" In 90 mice, the technique eliminated cancer in 87. immunoenhancing agents were injected directly into the rodents' tumors, triggering a local T-cell immune response and going on to attack cancer throughout the entire body.

“When we use these two agents together, we see the elimination of tumors all over the body,” said Ronald Levy, MD, professor of oncology. “This approach bypasses the need to identify tumor-specific immune targets and doesn’t require wholesale activation of the immune system or customization of a patient’s immune cells.”

Levy and his colleagues believe that applying small amounts of the agents could serve as a relatively inexpensive cancer therapy, that wouldn't have as many side-effects as some cancer therapies, because the approach is so targeted.

Levy said the procedure "uses a one-time application of very small amounts of two agents to stimulate the immune cells only within the tumor itself."

"In the mice, we saw amazing, bodywide effects, including the elimination of tumors all over the animal," he said.

According to Newsweek, the researchers are now looking for about 15 people with lymphoma to test the vaccine in a clinical trial.

To read the entire study, click here.