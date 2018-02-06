Stanford researchers develop cancer 'vaccine' that wipes out tum - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Stanford researchers develop cancer 'vaccine' that wipes out tumors in mice

Stanford researchers report that a potential cancer vaccine was shown to eliminate all traces of tumors in mice, and human trials are on the way.

Researchers at the Stanford University School of Medicine injected small amounts of two immune-stimulating agents directly into the mice's solid tumors, resulting in the complete obliteration of cancerous cells, according to a news release

The findings were published this week and are getting a lot of attention. Researchers say they've "developed a practical strategy for immunotherapy of cancer" In 90 mice, the technique eliminated cancer in 87.  immunoenhancing agents were injected directly into the rodents' tumors, triggering a local T-cell immune response and going on to attack cancer throughout the entire body.

“When we use these two agents together, we see the elimination of tumors all over the body,” said Ronald Levy, MD, professor of oncology. “This approach bypasses the need to identify tumor-specific immune targets and doesn’t require wholesale activation of the immune system or customization of a patient’s immune cells.”

Levy and his colleagues believe that applying small amounts of the agents could serve as a relatively inexpensive cancer therapy, that wouldn't have as many side-effects as some cancer therapies, because the approach is so targeted.

Levy said the procedure "uses a one-time application of very small amounts of two agents to stimulate the immune cells only within the tumor itself."

"In the mice, we saw amazing, bodywide effects, including the elimination of tumors all over the animal," he said.

According to Newsweek, the researchers are now looking for about 15 people with lymphoma to test the vaccine in a clinical trial.

To read the entire study, click here.

  • Rogers High School Asst. Principal injured breaking up fight between students

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Public Schools has confirmed the Assistant Principal at Rogers High School was injured while breaking up a fight between two students on Monday. 

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Public Schools has confirmed the Assistant Principal at Rogers High School was injured while breaking up a fight between two students on Monday.  A Spokane Public Schools spokesman would not confirm the extent of the injuries, but did say both students were arrested and booked into jail. Their names have not been released. 

  • Two hospitalized in suspected DUI crash near Crestline and Bruce

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police and Washington State Patrol troopers are investigating after a crash near the intersection of Crestline and Bruce Monday night. Troopers say they stopped the driver of a truck on suspicion of DUI around 10:30 p.m. The driver took off from the traffic stop, and crashed into another car at the intersection. Both drivers were taken an area hospital for treatment.

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police and Washington State Patrol troopers are investigating after a crash near the intersection of Crestline and Bruce Monday night. Troopers say they stopped the driver of a truck on suspicion of DUI around 10:30 p.m. The driver took off from the traffic stop, and crashed into another car at the intersection. Both drivers were taken an area hospital for treatment.

  • Spokane teen arrested with 1.5 lbs of packaged marijuana in her car

    COLFAX, Wash. - The Whitman County Sheriff's Office reports a Spokane woman is in custody after a traffic stop yielded more than a pound and a half of packaged marijuana in her car. Late Saturday evening, deputies from the Whitman County Sheriff's Office stopped a car near the rest area on Highway 195 for an issue with its headlight.

    COLFAX, Wash. - The Whitman County Sheriff's Office reports a Spokane woman is in custody after a traffic stop yielded more than a pound and a half of packaged marijuana in her car. Late Saturday evening, deputies from the Whitman County Sheriff's Office stopped a car near the rest area on Highway 195 for an issue with its headlight.

  • Rail industry says key safety technology not due until 2020

    WASHINGTON (AP) - The railroad industry is downplaying expectations that a safety technology that could have prevented recent deadly train crashes will be in operation across the country by the end of the year.    Freight and commuter rail officials speak as if there was never any plan to complete their work on the technology known as positive train control by Dec. 31.

    WASHINGTON (AP) - The railroad industry is downplaying expectations that a safety technology that could have prevented recent deadly train crashes will be in operation across the country by the end of the year.    Freight and commuter rail officials speak as if there was never any plan to complete their work on the technology known as positive train control by Dec. 31.

  • Spokane County flu cases reach record numbers

    SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Regional Health District says this year's flu season in Spokane County has become to worst on record. The number of hospitalizations and deaths due to the flu have now surpassed numbers seen in the previous two worst flu seasons in 2009 and 2014. The health district didn't formally start collecting data until the 2009-2010 season.

    SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Regional Health District says this year's flu season in Spokane County has become to worst on record. The number of hospitalizations and deaths due to the flu have now surpassed numbers seen in the previous two worst flu seasons in 2009 and 2014. The health district didn't formally start collecting data until the 2009-2010 season.

  • Coding glitch led to nearly 7,000 not registered to vote

    OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) - The information of thousands of people who thought they were registered to vote when getting a new driver's license after a name change did not make it to the voter rolls due a software error that officials at the Department of Licensing say may have been an issue since 2006.

    OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) - The information of thousands of people who thought they were registered to vote when getting a new driver's license after a name change did not make it to the voter rolls due a software error that officials at the Department of Licensing say may have been an issue since 2006.

