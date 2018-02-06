Coding glitch led to nearly 7,000 not registered to vote

Coding glitch led to nearly 7,000 not registered to votePosted: Updated:
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
Rogers High School Asst. Principal injured breaking up fight between students
Rogers High School Asst. Principal injured breaking up fight between students
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Public Schools has confirmed the Assistant Principal at Rogers High School was injured while breaking up a fight between two students on Monday.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Public Schools has confirmed the Assistant Principal at Rogers High School was injured while breaking up a fight between two students on Monday. A Spokane Public Schools spokesman would not confirm the extent of the injuries, but did say both students were arrested and booked into jail. Their names have not been released.>>
Two hospitalized in suspected DUI crash near Crestline and Bruce
Two hospitalized in suspected DUI crash near Crestline and Bruce
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police and Washington State Patrol troopers are investigating after a crash near the intersection of Crestline and Bruce Monday night. Troopers say they stopped the driver of a truck on suspicion of DUI around 10:30 p.m. The driver took off from the traffic stop, and crashed into another car at the intersection. Both drivers were taken an area hospital for treatment.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police and Washington State Patrol troopers are investigating after a crash near the intersection of Crestline and Bruce Monday night. Troopers say they stopped the driver of a truck on suspicion of DUI around 10:30 p.m. The driver took off from the traffic stop, and crashed into another car at the intersection. Both drivers were taken an area hospital for treatment.>>
Spokane teen arrested with 1.5 lbs of packaged marijuana in her car
Spokane teen arrested with 1.5 lbs of packaged marijuana in her car
COLFAX, Wash. - The Whitman County Sheriff's Office reports a Spokane woman is in custody after a traffic stop yielded more than a pound and a half of packaged marijuana in her car. Late Saturday evening, deputies from the Whitman County Sheriff's Office stopped a car near the rest area on Highway 195 for an issue with its headlight.>>
COLFAX, Wash. - The Whitman County Sheriff's Office reports a Spokane woman is in custody after a traffic stop yielded more than a pound and a half of packaged marijuana in her car. Late Saturday evening, deputies from the Whitman County Sheriff's Office stopped a car near the rest area on Highway 195 for an issue with its headlight.>>
President Trump: Death of Colts linebacker by person 'illegally in our country' was a 'preventable tragedy'
President Trump: Death of Colts linebacker by person 'illegally in our country' was a 'preventable tragedy'
WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump says it's "so disgraceful" that Indianapolis Colts linebacker Edwin Jackson was killed by a person who is in the U.S. illegally. Trump is also prodding Democrats to work with him on illegal immigration and border security. Trump tweeted Tuesday: "So disgraceful that a person illegally in our country killed Colts linebacker Edwin Jackson. This is just one of many such preventable tragedies.>>
WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump says it's "so disgraceful" that Indianapolis Colts linebacker Edwin Jackson was killed by a person who is in the U.S. illegally. Trump is also prodding Democrats to work with him on illegal immigration and border security. Trump tweeted Tuesday: "So disgraceful that a person illegally in our country killed Colts linebacker Edwin Jackson. This is just one of many such preventable tragedies.>>
911 call reporting burglary: 'This is Rob Gronkowski'
911 call reporting burglary: 'This is Rob Gronkowski'
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) - New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski can be heard on a 911 call calmly telling a dispatcher that his home was burglarized while he was at the Super Bowl. Police in Foxborough, Massachusetts, released a portion of the call on Tuesday.>>
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) - New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski can be heard on a 911 call calmly telling a dispatcher that his home was burglarized while he was at the Super Bowl. Police in Foxborough, Massachusetts, released a portion of the call on Tuesday.>>
Woman seriously injured in Spirit Lake crash
Woman seriously injured in Spirit Lake crash
SPIRIT LAKE, Idaho - The Spirit Lake Police department is investigating after a 77-year-old woman was hospitalized after being hit by a car Saturday afternoon. Police say Catherine Graf was crossing State Highway 41 in a marked crosswalk at Jefferson Street in Spirit Lake when she was struck by a stopped vehicle that was rear-ended by a distracted driver traveling in the northbound lane.>>
SPIRIT LAKE, Idaho - The Spirit Lake Police department is investigating after a 77-year-old woman was hospitalized after being hit by a car Saturday afternoon. Police say Catherine Graf was crossing State Highway 41 in a marked crosswalk at Jefferson Street in Spirit Lake when she was struck by a stopped vehicle that was rear-ended by a distracted driver traveling in the northbound lane.>>
Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>
-
Russian hackers hunt hi-tech secrets, exploiting US weakness
Russian hackers hunt hi-tech secrets, exploiting US weakness
WASHINGTON (AP) - Russian cyberspies pursuing the secrets of military drones and other sensitive U.S. defense technology tricked key contract workers into exposing their email to theft, an Associated Press investigation has found. What ultimately may have been stolen is uncertain, but the hackers clearly exploited a national vulnerability in cybersecurity: poorly protected email and barely any direct notification to victims.>>
WASHINGTON (AP) - Russian cyberspies pursuing the secrets of military drones and other sensitive U.S. defense technology tricked key contract workers into exposing their email to theft, an Associated Press investigation has found. What ultimately may have been stolen is uncertain, but the hackers clearly exploited a national vulnerability in cybersecurity: poorly protected email and barely any direct notification to victims.>>
Rail industry says key safety technology not due until 2020
Rail industry says key safety technology not due until 2020
WASHINGTON (AP) - The railroad industry is downplaying expectations that a safety technology that could have prevented recent deadly train crashes will be in operation across the country by the end of the year. Freight and commuter rail officials speak as if there was never any plan to complete their work on the technology known as positive train control by Dec. 31.>>
WASHINGTON (AP) - The railroad industry is downplaying expectations that a safety technology that could have prevented recent deadly train crashes will be in operation across the country by the end of the year. Freight and commuter rail officials speak as if there was never any plan to complete their work on the technology known as positive train control by Dec. 31.>>
Spokane County flu cases reach record numbers
Spokane County flu cases reach record numbers
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Regional Health District says this year's flu season in Spokane County has become to worst on record. The number of hospitalizations and deaths due to the flu have now surpassed numbers seen in the previous two worst flu seasons in 2009 and 2014. The health district didn't formally start collecting data until the 2009-2010 season.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Regional Health District says this year's flu season in Spokane County has become to worst on record. The number of hospitalizations and deaths due to the flu have now surpassed numbers seen in the previous two worst flu seasons in 2009 and 2014. The health district didn't formally start collecting data until the 2009-2010 season.>>
Coding glitch led to nearly 7,000 not registered to vote
Coding glitch led to nearly 7,000 not registered to vote
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) - The information of thousands of people who thought they were registered to vote when getting a new driver's license after a name change did not make it to the voter rolls due a software error that officials at the Department of Licensing say may have been an issue since 2006.>>
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) - The information of thousands of people who thought they were registered to vote when getting a new driver's license after a name change did not make it to the voter rolls due a software error that officials at the Department of Licensing say may have been an issue since 2006.>>
Stanford researchers develop cancer 'vaccine' that wipes out tumors in mice
Stanford researchers develop cancer 'vaccine' that wipes out tumors in mice
Stanford researchers report that a potential cancer vaccine was shown to eliminate all traces of tumors in mice, and human trials are on the way. Researchers at the Stanford University School of Medicine injected small amounts of two immune-stimulating agents directly into the mice's solid tumors, resulting in the complete obliteration of cancerous cells, according to a news release.>>
Stanford researchers report that a potential cancer vaccine was shown to eliminate all traces of tumors in mice, and human trials are on the way. Researchers at the Stanford University School of Medicine injected small amounts of two immune-stimulating agents directly into the mice's solid tumors, resulting in the complete obliteration of cancerous cells, according to a news release.>>
Witness says suspected drunk driver nearly hit his house
Witness says suspected drunk driver nearly hit his house
SPOKANE, Wash. - A man has been arrested for DUI and other charges following a crash near Crestline and Bruce Monday night. Neighbors who live nearby say they were almost hit and are still shaken up about what happened.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - A man has been arrested for DUI and other charges following a crash near Crestline and Bruce Monday night. Neighbors who live nearby say they were almost hit and are still shaken up about what happened.>>
Coeur d'Alene boy fighting cancer gets surprise from heroes
Coeur d'Alene boy fighting cancer gets surprise from heroes
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - The writing is on the wall at ABCD Daycare in Hayden: Every child has a story. In Landon Hill’s story, the struggles he and his family have endured over the past year have been more than some families will ever go through. “A week later after being in the hospital and test after test, he was diagnosed,” Madison Hill, Landon’s mother said.>>
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - The writing is on the wall at ABCD Daycare in Hayden: Every child has a story. In Landon Hill’s story, the struggles he and his family have endured over the past year have been more than some families will ever go through. “A week later after being in the hospital and test after test, he was diagnosed,” Madison Hill, Landon’s mother said.>>
EWU sending 1,000 more students to Spokane
EWU sending 1,000 more students to Spokane
Spokane, Wash. Eastern Washington University will move three-degree programs and about 1,000 students from the main campus in Cheney to its downtown campus along Sprague Ave. This move is a significant expansion of the university. The College of Business and Administration, Health Sciences, and Public Health is already at the downtown campus and has about 3,000 students taking classes on any given day. The new building will take up 5.5 acres and will be near south landing of the Universi>>
Spokane, Wash. Eastern Washington University will move three-degree programs and about 1,000 students from the main campus in Cheney to its downtown campus along Sprague Ave. This move is a significant expansion of the university. The College of Business and Administration, Health Sciences, and Public Health is already at the downtown campus and has about 3,000 students taking classes on any given day. The new building will take up 5.5 acres and will be near south landing of the Universi>>
Casino mogul Steve Wynn resigns amid sex misconduct claims
Casino mogul Steve Wynn resigns amid sex misconduct claims
LAS VEGAS (AP) - Casino mogul Steve Wynn has resigned as chairman and CEO at Wynn Resorts amid sexual misconduct allegations. Wynn Resorts says Tuesday the resignation is effective immediately. The Wall Street Journal reported Jan. 26 that a number of women said Wynn harassed or assaulted them and that one case led to a $7.5 million settlement.>>
LAS VEGAS (AP) - Casino mogul Steve Wynn has resigned as chairman and CEO at Wynn Resorts amid sexual misconduct allegations. Wynn Resorts says Tuesday the resignation is effective immediately. The Wall Street Journal reported Jan. 26 that a number of women said Wynn harassed or assaulted them and that one case led to a $7.5 million settlement.>>
Cell phones now banned in Coeur d'Alene Schools
Cell phones now banned in Coeur d'Alene Schools
COEUR D'ALENE (AP) - Coeur d'Alene Schools just approved a new policy requiring phones to be kept off and out of reach during class time. The new policy approved Monday night at the Coeur d’Alene School Board of Trustees meeting. Like anything, this new policy will take time to get used to, but staff at Lake City High School says they think the board is doing the best they can do to eliminate distractions during class.>>
COEUR D'ALENE (AP) - Coeur d'Alene Schools just approved a new policy requiring phones to be kept off and out of reach during class time. The new policy approved Monday night at the Coeur d’Alene School Board of Trustees meeting. Like anything, this new policy will take time to get used to, but staff at Lake City High School says they think the board is doing the best they can do to eliminate distractions during class.>>