Spokane County flu cases reach record numbers

The Spokane Regional Health District says this year's flu season in Spokane County has become to worst on record.

The number of hospitalizations and deaths due to the flu have now surpassed numbers seen in the previous two worst flu seasons in 2009 and 2014. The health district didn't formally start collecting data until the 2009-2010 season.

430 people have been hospitalized with the flu in Spokane County, and throughout the state, 132 people have died. Most of those people have been older than 65.

What you should do if you have the flu?

For a look at how the flu is impacting the nation, visit https://flunearyou.org/#!/

The Health District is reiterating, the best thing you can do to protect yourself and your family is to get a flu shot.