Real life lessons from 'This Is Us' house fire - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Real life lessons from 'This Is Us' house fire

Posted: Updated:
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. -

This Is Us is one of the most popular shows on TV, and now a local fire department is hoping lessons from a recent episode can make a difference in real life.

"I think they nailed that emotional feeling that you have going through this," Rick Frier says while watching Sunday's episode. And he should know. He's a longtime Spokane Valley firefighter who studies fire.

"The storyline is a tragedy. It's not real, but it's something that happens every day in America anyway," Frier said.

In Sunday's episode of the massively popular NBC drama, the Pearson family barely escapes as their home goes up in flames. Watching the episode, Frier says the show got a lot right about what such an intense house fire is really like. But not quite everything.

"They got as close as Hollywood could,' he said.

In the show, the Pearsons forget to put batteries in smoke detectors. They also fail to have an escape plan in place in case of a fire, something Frier says is all too common in real life. The dad also goes back into the burning home to save the family dog, something firefighters warn you to never do.

Frier says the Pearson family did do something though that, in real life, would keep a family in the same situation safe: Keeping their bedroom doors closed.

Although it's only a TV show, Frier says there are still valuable lessons to take from the story.

"Maybe we can use this fictional tragedy to keep people from having a real one."

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Rogers High School Asst. Principal injured breaking up fight between students

    Rogers High School Asst. Principal injured breaking up fight between students

    Monday, February 5 2018 3:54 PM EST2018-02-05 20:54:50 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Public Schools has confirmed the Assistant Principal at Rogers High School was injured while breaking up a fight between two students on Monday. 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Public Schools has confirmed the Assistant Principal at Rogers High School was injured while breaking up a fight between two students on Monday.  A Spokane Public Schools spokesman would not confirm the extent of the injuries, but did say both students were arrested and booked into jail. Their names have not been released. 

    >>

  • Two hospitalized in suspected DUI crash near Crestline and Bruce

    Two hospitalized in suspected DUI crash near Crestline and Bruce

    Tuesday, February 6 2018 2:25 AM EST2018-02-06 07:25:13 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police and Washington State Patrol troopers are investigating after a crash near the intersection of Crestline and Bruce Monday night. Troopers say they stopped the driver of a truck on suspicion of DUI around 10:30 p.m. The driver took off from the traffic stop, and crashed into another car at the intersection. Both drivers were taken an area hospital for treatment.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police and Washington State Patrol troopers are investigating after a crash near the intersection of Crestline and Bruce Monday night. Troopers say they stopped the driver of a truck on suspicion of DUI around 10:30 p.m. The driver took off from the traffic stop, and crashed into another car at the intersection. Both drivers were taken an area hospital for treatment.

    >>

  • Spokane teen arrested with 1.5 lbs of packaged marijuana in her car

    Spokane teen arrested with 1.5 lbs of packaged marijuana in her car

    Monday, February 5 2018 6:47 PM EST2018-02-05 23:47:05 GMT

    COLFAX, Wash. - The Whitman County Sheriff's Office reports a Spokane woman is in custody after a traffic stop yielded more than a pound and a half of packaged marijuana in her car. Late Saturday evening, deputies from the Whitman County Sheriff's Office stopped a car near the rest area on Highway 195 for an issue with its headlight.

    >>

    COLFAX, Wash. - The Whitman County Sheriff's Office reports a Spokane woman is in custody after a traffic stop yielded more than a pound and a half of packaged marijuana in her car. Late Saturday evening, deputies from the Whitman County Sheriff's Office stopped a car near the rest area on Highway 195 for an issue with its headlight.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Spokane Police searching for missing 10-year-old

    Spokane Police searching for missing 10-year-old

    Wednesday, February 7 2018 2:10 AM EST2018-02-07 07:10:28 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police are asking for the public's help locating a missing child. 10-year-old Ricky Eastbrooks was last seen in the area of 4th and Magnolia in East Central Spokane. If you see him or know where he is, please call Crime Check at 509-456-2233. Just after 8 p.m. Tuesday, Spokane Police received a call from Ricky's mother saying he was missing.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police are asking for the public's help locating a missing child. 10-year-old Ricky Eastbrooks was last seen in the area of 4th and Magnolia in East Central Spokane. If you see him or know where he is, please call Crime Check at 509-456-2233. Just after 8 p.m. Tuesday, Spokane Police received a call from Ricky's mother saying he was missing.

    >>

  • Real life lessons from 'This Is Us' house fire

    Real life lessons from 'This Is Us' house fire

    Wednesday, February 7 2018 2:01 AM EST2018-02-07 07:01:45 GMT

    SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - This Is Us is one of the most popular shows on TV, and now a local fire department is hoping lessons from a recent episode can make a difference in real life. "I think they nailed that emotional feeling that you have going through this," Rick Frier says while watching Sunday's episode. And he should know.

    >>

    SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - This Is Us is one of the most popular shows on TV, and now a local fire department is hoping lessons from a recent episode can make a difference in real life. "I think they nailed that emotional feeling that you have going through this," Rick Frier says while watching Sunday's episode. And he should know.

    >>

  • Mad Minute stories from Tuesday, February 6th

    Mad Minute stories from Tuesday, February 6th

    Tuesday, February 6 2018 5:25 PM EST2018-02-06 22:25:55 GMT

    Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Tuesday, February 6th.

    >>

    Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Tuesday, February 6th.

    >>
    •   