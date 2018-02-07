Real life lessons from 'This Is Us' house fire

This Is Us is one of the most popular shows on TV, and now a local fire department is hoping lessons from a recent episode can make a difference in real life.

"I think they nailed that emotional feeling that you have going through this," Rick Frier says while watching Sunday's episode. And he should know. He's a longtime Spokane Valley firefighter who studies fire.

"The storyline is a tragedy. It's not real, but it's something that happens every day in America anyway," Frier said.

In Sunday's episode of the massively popular NBC drama, the Pearson family barely escapes as their home goes up in flames. Watching the episode, Frier says the show got a lot right about what such an intense house fire is really like. But not quite everything.

"They got as close as Hollywood could,' he said.

In the show, the Pearsons forget to put batteries in smoke detectors. They also fail to have an escape plan in place in case of a fire, something Frier says is all too common in real life. The dad also goes back into the burning home to save the family dog, something firefighters warn you to never do.

Frier says the Pearson family did do something though that, in real life, would keep a family in the same situation safe: Keeping their bedroom doors closed.

Although it's only a TV show, Frier says there are still valuable lessons to take from the story.

"Maybe we can use this fictional tragedy to keep people from having a real one."