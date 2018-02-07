Missing 10-year-old boy found safePosted: Updated:
Missing 10-year-old boy found safe
Family of murdered baby boy leads effort for better childcare services in Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. - Daycare is as expensive as college tuition and one Spokane family says that needs to change because that high cost contributed to their baby boy's death. Spokane Police say 10-month-old Caiden Henry was beaten to death by his babysitter, 28-year-old Joshua Mobley, last February. Court documents show Mobley started taking care of Caiden while his mother worked. Caiden’s mother knew Mobley>>
Real life lessons from 'This Is Us' house fire
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - This Is Us is one of the most popular shows on TV, and now a local fire department is hoping lessons from a recent episode can make a difference in real life. "I think they nailed that emotional feeling that you have going through this," Rick Frier says while watching Sunday's episode. And he should know.>>
911 call reporting burglary: 'This is Rob Gronkowski'
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) - New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski can be heard on a 911 call calmly telling a dispatcher that his home was burglarized while he was at the Super Bowl. Police in Foxborough, Massachusetts, released a portion of the call on Tuesday.>>
Spokane County flu cases reach record numbers
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Regional Health District says this year's flu season in Spokane County has become to worst on record. The number of hospitalizations and deaths due to the flu have now surpassed numbers seen in the previous two worst flu seasons in 2009 and 2014. The health district didn't formally start collecting data until the 2009-2010 season.>>
Spokane teen arrested with 1.5 lbs of packaged marijuana in her car
COLFAX, Wash. - The Whitman County Sheriff's Office reports a Spokane woman is in custody after a traffic stop yielded more than a pound and a half of packaged marijuana in her car. Late Saturday evening, deputies from the Whitman County Sheriff's Office stopped a car near the rest area on Highway 195 for an issue with its headlight.>>
Mom says Pasco daycare waxed toddler's eyebrows
PASCO, Wash. - The two moms of the kids whose eyebrows were waxed by their daycare officially filed a police report today with the Pasco Police Department. The daycare - a non-profit organization at Columbia Basin College - is licensed by the Washington State Department of Early Learning. The center has been licensed for less than a year, and has had no complaints filed against them...until this one.>>
Trump breaks his silence on stock market decline
WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump has broken his silence on the stock market. Trump tweeted Wednesday: "In the 'old days,' when good news was reported, the Stock Market would go up. Today, when good news is reported, the Stock Market goes down.>>
Missing 10-year-old boy found safe
2018 Gerber baby is the first Gerber baby with down syndrome
TODAY.COM - The 2018 Gerber baby is Lucas Warren, a 1-year-old from Dalton, Georgia who is the first child with Down syndrome to be named a Gerber baby since the contest's start more than ninety years ago. "He's very outgoing and never meets a stranger," Lucas's mom, Cortney, told TODAY Parents. "He loves to play, loves to laugh and loves to make other people laugh.">>
Girl Scout sells 312 boxes of cookies outside San Diego pot shop
SAN DIEGO (AP) - The San Diego Girl Scout council says it is looking into whether one of its troops photographed selling cookies outside a marijuana dispensary broke any rules. Spokeswoman Mary Doyle says the unidentified girl scout was in a commercial area, which is not allowed. The owner of Urbn Leaf says the girl and her parents were just passing by with her wagon.>>
Real life lessons from 'This Is Us' house fire
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - This Is Us is one of the most popular shows on TV, and now a local fire department is hoping lessons from a recent episode can make a difference in real life. "I think they nailed that emotional feeling that you have going through this," Rick Frier says while watching Sunday's episode. And he should know.>>
Mad Minute stories from Tuesday, February 6th
Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Tuesday, February 6th.>>
Russian hackers hunt hi-tech secrets, exploiting US weakness
WASHINGTON (AP) - Russian cyberspies pursuing the secrets of military drones and other sensitive U.S. defense technology tricked key contract workers into exposing their email to theft, an Associated Press investigation has found. What ultimately may have been stolen is uncertain, but the hackers clearly exploited a national vulnerability in cybersecurity: poorly protected email and barely any direct notification to victims.>>
Rail industry says key safety technology not due until 2020
WASHINGTON (AP) - The railroad industry is downplaying expectations that a safety technology that could have prevented recent deadly train crashes will be in operation across the country by the end of the year. Freight and commuter rail officials speak as if there was never any plan to complete their work on the technology known as positive train control by Dec. 31.>>
Spokane County flu cases reach record numbers
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Regional Health District says this year's flu season in Spokane County has become to worst on record. The number of hospitalizations and deaths due to the flu have now surpassed numbers seen in the previous two worst flu seasons in 2009 and 2014. The health district didn't formally start collecting data until the 2009-2010 season.>>
