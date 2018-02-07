Missing 10-year-old boy found safe

Spokane Police believe Ricky may still be wearing this outfit

UPDATE:

Missing 10-year-old Ricky Eastabrooks has been found safe according to Spokane Police.



PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

Spokane Police are asking for the public's help locating a missing child. 10-year-old Ricky Eastabrooks was last seen in the area of 4th and Magnolia in East Central Spokane. If you see him or know where he is, please call Crime Check at 509-456-2233.

Just after 8 p.m. Tuesday, Spokane Police received a call from Ricky's mother saying he was missing. Police were canvassing the area Tuesday night, but are asking for additional help from the public.

Ricky is described as a white male, about 4 feet 2 inches tall and 80 lbs. He was last seen wearing a T-shirt, green shoes, and jeans.

Spokane Police released this photo early Wednesday morning, saying they believe Ricky may still be wearing the outfit in this picture taken the day before he was reported missing:

If you see Ricky, call Crime Check at 509-456-2233.