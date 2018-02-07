Spokane Police searching for missing 10-year-old

Spokane Police are asking for the public's help locating a missing child. 10-year-old Ricky Eastbrooks was last seen in the area of 4th and Magnolia in East Central Spokane. If you see him or know where he is, please call Crime Check at 509-456-2233.

Just after 8 p.m. Tuesday, Spokane Police received a call from Ricky's mother saying he was missing. Police were canvassing the area Tuesday night, but are asking for additional help from the public.

Ricky is described as a white male, about 4 feet 2 inches tall and 80 lbs. He was last seen wearing a T-shirt, green shoes, and jeans.

If you see Ricky, call Crime Check at 509-456-2233.