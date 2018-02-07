Girl Scout sells 312 boxes of cookies outside San Diego pot shop - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Girl Scout sells 312 boxes of cookies outside San Diego pot shop

SAN DIEGO (AP) - The San Diego Girl Scout council says it is looking into whether one of its troops photographed selling cookies outside a marijuana dispensary broke any rules.
 
Spokeswoman Mary Doyle says the unidentified girl scout was in a commercial area, which is not allowed. According to the San Diego Union Tribune, the girl sold 312 boxes of cookies outside the pot shop.
 
The owner of Urbn Leaf says the girl and her parents were just passing by with her wagon.
 
Will Senn says his business posted a photo of the girl on its Instagram account and invited customers to buy from her because he likes to support local fundraising efforts.
 
The photo drew praise and criticism. Some objected to a child photographed outside a dispensary.
 
Senn says marijuana is medicinal and not like alcohol.
 
His business wants to talk to the council.
 
Senn has worked to de-stigmatize the industry.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

