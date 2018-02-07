2018 Gerber baby is the first Gerber baby with down syndrome

Wake up with KHQ and The Wake Up Show -- everyday from 7 to 9 a.m.

By Terri Peters (TODAY Contributor)



TODAY.COM - The 2018 Gerber baby is Lucas Warren, a 1-year-old from Dalton, Georgia who is the first child with Down syndrome to be named a Gerber baby since the contest's start more than ninety years ago.

"He's very outgoing and never meets a stranger," Lucas's mom, Cortney, told TODAY Parents. "He loves to play, loves to laugh and loves to make other people laugh."



Cortney Warren said she entered the Gerber contest on a whim, after a relative pointed out an ad seeking submissions. After posting a photo of Lucas on Instagram using the contest's hashtag, Cortney and her husband, Jason, received the news that their son had been chosen from more than 140,000 entries to be the 2018 Gerber Spokesbaby.



MORE ABOUT LUCAS: https://www.today.com/parents/2018-gerber-baby-first-gerber-baby-down-syndrome-t122258?cid=sm_npd_nn_tw_ma