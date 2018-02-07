Mom says Pasco daycare waxed toddler's eyebrowsPosted: Updated:
Missing 10-year-old boy found safe
Family of murdered baby boy leads effort for better childcare services in Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. - Daycare is as expensive as college tuition and one Spokane family says that needs to change because that high cost contributed to their baby boy's death. Spokane Police say 10-month-old Caiden Henry was beaten to death by his babysitter, 28-year-old Joshua Mobley, last February. Court documents show Mobley started taking care of Caiden while his mother worked. Caiden’s mother knew Mobley>>
Real life lessons from 'This Is Us' house fire
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - This Is Us is one of the most popular shows on TV, and now a local fire department is hoping lessons from a recent episode can make a difference in real life. "I think they nailed that emotional feeling that you have going through this," Rick Frier says while watching Sunday's episode. And he should know.>>
Spokane County flu cases reach record numbers
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Regional Health District says this year's flu season in Spokane County has become to worst on record. The number of hospitalizations and deaths due to the flu have now surpassed numbers seen in the previous two worst flu seasons in 2009 and 2014. The health district didn't formally start collecting data until the 2009-2010 season.>>
Spokane teen arrested with 1.5 lbs of packaged marijuana in her car
COLFAX, Wash. - The Whitman County Sheriff's Office reports a Spokane woman is in custody after a traffic stop yielded more than a pound and a half of packaged marijuana in her car. Late Saturday evening, deputies from the Whitman County Sheriff's Office stopped a car near the rest area on Highway 195 for an issue with its headlight.>>
Mom says Pasco daycare waxed toddler's eyebrows
PASCO, Wash. - The two moms of the kids whose eyebrows were waxed by their daycare officially filed a police report today with the Pasco Police Department. The daycare - a non-profit organization at Columbia Basin College - is licensed by the Washington State Department of Early Learning. The center has been licensed for less than a year, and has had no complaints filed against them...until this one.>>
Idaho House panel OKs scrubbing science standards
BOISE, Idaho - An Idaho House panel has agreed to scrub some references to climate change while approving new science standards for the state's K-12 schools. Republicans on the House Education Committee voted 12-4 Wednesday to remove language detailing the environmental effects of humans using energy and fuels derived from the natural resources - such as air pollution from burning of fossil fuels.>>
Senate leaders announce 2-year budget deal
WASHINGTON (AP) - The Latest on Congress and spending legislation (all times local): 1:12 p.m. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer is celebrating a new a budget agreement as providing needed funding for health, drug abuse and social service programs. But the New York Democrat made little mention about what isn't coming with the new two-year agreement - a plan to protect the "Dreamer" immigrants.>>
Kansas Senators pass resolution condemning porn
WICHITA, Kan. - The Kansas Senate has approved a resolution condemning pornography, saying it causes infidelity and erectile dysfunction. The Wichita Eagle reports that measure passed Tuesday on a 35-4 vote. The resolution has no legal effect. The House passed a similar measure last year.>>
Suspect in Spokane Valley rape charged with additional crimes
Suspect in Spokane Valley rape charged with additional crimesThe man suspected of raping a convenience store employee last month has been charged with two additional crimes. Spokane Valley Major Crimes Detective Rob Satake has been investigating the case and on Wednesday the Sheriff's Office announced Rush will be charged with 1st Degree Burglary with Sexual Motivation and 1st Degree Kidnapping with Sexual Motivation. RELATED: Court Docs: Blood possibly found in rape suspect's car as detectives still search for missing woman ...>>The man suspected of raping a convenience store employee last month has been charged with two additional crimes. Spokane Valley Major Crimes Detective Rob Satake has been investigating the case and on Wednesday the Sheriff's Office announced Rush will be charged with 1st Degree Burglary with Sexual Motivation and 1st Degree Kidnapping with Sexual Motivation. RELATED: Court Docs: Blood possibly found in rape suspect's car as detectives still search for missing woman ...>>
Mom says Pasco daycare waxed toddler's eyebrows
PASCO, Wash. - The two moms of the kids whose eyebrows were waxed by their daycare officially filed a police report today with the Pasco Police Department. The daycare - a non-profit organization at Columbia Basin College - is licensed by the Washington State Department of Early Learning. The center has been licensed for less than a year, and has had no complaints filed against them...until this one.>>
Trump breaks his silence on stock market decline
WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump has broken his silence on the stock market. Trump tweeted Wednesday: "In the 'old days,' when good news was reported, the Stock Market would go up. Today, when good news is reported, the Stock Market goes down.>>
Missing 10-year-old boy found safe
2018 Gerber baby is the first Gerber baby with down syndrome
TODAY.COM - The 2018 Gerber baby is Lucas Warren, a 1-year-old from Dalton, Georgia who is the first child with Down syndrome to be named a Gerber baby since the contest's start more than ninety years ago. "He's very outgoing and never meets a stranger," Lucas's mom, Cortney, told TODAY Parents. "He loves to play, loves to laugh and loves to make other people laugh.">>
Girl Scout sells 312 boxes of cookies outside San Diego pot shop
SAN DIEGO (AP) - The San Diego Girl Scout council says it is looking into whether one of its troops photographed selling cookies outside a marijuana dispensary broke any rules. Spokeswoman Mary Doyle says the unidentified girl scout was in a commercial area, which is not allowed. The owner of Urbn Leaf says the girl and her parents were just passing by with her wagon.>>
Real life lessons from 'This Is Us' house fire
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - This Is Us is one of the most popular shows on TV, and now a local fire department is hoping lessons from a recent episode can make a difference in real life. "I think they nailed that emotional feeling that you have going through this," Rick Frier says while watching Sunday's episode. And he should know.>>
