Mom says Pasco daycare waxed toddler's eyebrows

PASCO, Wash. -

The two moms of the kids whose eyebrows were waxed by their daycare officially filed a police report today with the Pasco Police Department.

The daycare - a non-profit organization at Columbia Basin College - is licensed by the Washington State Department of Early Learning. The center has been licensed for less than a year, and has had no complaints filed against them...until this one.

Our sister station KNDU spoke with one of the mothers, Glenda Maria Cruz, who says she's been taking her son there since he was three months old, and something like this has never happened before.

"I actually checked in with some moms that I know and I told them to check your sons and they said nothing," Cruz said. "Just my son and her daughter are the only ones." 

The employees at the center are trained professionals who have basic health and safety training and are mandatory reporters, which means if they suspect a child being abused or neglected, they are required by law to report it.

The Boys & Girls Club of Benton and Franklin Counties as well as the licensing agency are currently investigating these complaints.

2-5-18 ORIGINAL STORY:

Two moms are seeking answers after they say a daycare waxed their children's eyebrows.

As a student and a mom, Alyssa Salgado thought dropping her daughter off at daycare would be like any other day. 

"This is something that should not happen; that shouldn't cross your mind as a provider," Salgado said.

But after she picked her daughter up from the Columbia Basin Community College daycare, she noticed something out of the ordinary.

"She had a couple tears in her eyes," she said, also commenting on a red mark between the girl's eyebrows.

"It looked like somebody waxed her," she said. "You're a woman and I'm a woman. We get our stuff waxed, we know what it looks and feels like."

Then another mom called Salgado saying the same thing happened to her 2-year-old son at the same daycare. The moms called to complain, but were struck at how the daycare responded.

"She started laughing in our faces," said Glenda Maria Cruz, the 2-year-old boy's mom. "She said, 'what can I do about it, there's nothing I can do about it,' and I was like, 'well, you guys can have a meeting.'"

Salgado got the same response.

"She was like, 'I trust my staff,' and then she giggled. And I was like, 'that's my kid, I love my baby.'" Salgado said.

The following is a statement sent to us from the executive director of the Boys & Girls Club, saying:

"The Boys & Girls Club of Benton and Franklin Counties is investigating a parent complaint at our childcare center operated for the Pasco School District at Columbia Basin College.

"In addition, the Washington State Department of Early Learning, the licensing agency for childcare centers, will be doing its own investigation beginning Monday at the childcare center.

"The Boys & Girls Club takes these allegations seriously and will work to support the investigation process. The Boys & Girls Club is committed to operating safe and supportive programs to serve the youth of our community, and has been recognized for providing quality programs serving youth of all ages."

The moms also told us today that they are taking legal advice, but really hope this doesn't happen to another child.

Article written by KNDU Reporter Camila Rios

  Missing 10-year-old boy found safe

    Wednesday, February 7 2018 11:11 AM EST

    UPDATE: Missing 10-year-old Ricky Eastabrooks has been found safe according to Spokane Police.

    Missing 10-year-old Ricky Eastabrooks has been found safe according to Spokane Police.

  Family of murdered baby boy leads effort for better childcare services in Spokane

    Tuesday, February 6 2018 9:22 PM EST

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Daycare is as expensive as college tuition and one Spokane family says that needs to change because that high cost contributed to their baby boy's death. Spokane Police say 10-month-old Caiden Henry was beaten to death by his babysitter, 28-year-old Joshua Mobley, last February. Court documents show Mobley started taking care of Caiden while his mother worked. Caiden's mother knew Mobley 

  Real life lessons from 'This Is Us' house fire

    Wednesday, February 7 2018 2:01 AM EST

    SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - This Is Us is one of the most popular shows on TV, and now a local fire department is hoping lessons from a recent episode can make a difference in real life. "I think they nailed that emotional feeling that you have going through this," Rick Frier says while watching Sunday's episode. And he should know.

  Idaho House panel OKs scrubbing science standards

    Wednesday, February 7 2018 1:59 PM EST

    BOISE, Idaho - An Idaho House panel has agreed to scrub some references to climate change while approving new science standards for the state's K-12 schools. Republicans on the House Education Committee voted 12-4 Wednesday to remove language detailing the environmental effects of humans using energy and fuels derived from the natural resources - such as air pollution from burning of fossil fuels.  

  Senate leaders announce 2-year budget deal

    Wednesday, February 7 2018 1:31 PM EST

    WASHINGTON (AP) - The Latest on Congress and spending legislation (all times local): 1:12 p.m. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer is celebrating a new a budget agreement as providing needed funding for health, drug abuse and social service programs. But the New York Democrat made little mention about what isn't coming with the new two-year agreement - a plan to protect the "Dreamer" immigrants.

  Kansas Senators pass resolution condemning porn

    Wednesday, February 7 2018 1:25 PM EST

    WICHITA, Kan. - The Kansas Senate has approved a resolution condemning pornography, saying it causes infidelity and erectile dysfunction. The Wichita Eagle reports that measure passed Tuesday on a 35-4 vote. The resolution has no legal effect. The House passed a similar measure last year. 

