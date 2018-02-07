Kansas Senators pass resolution condemning porn - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Kansas Senators pass resolution condemning porn

Posted: Updated:
WICHITA, Kan. -

The Kansas Senate has approved a resolution condemning pornography, saying it causes infidelity and erectile dysfunction.
  
The Wichita Eagle reports that measure passed Tuesday on a 35-4 vote. The resolution has no legal effect. The House passed a similar measure last year.
  
Republican Sen. Mary Pilcher-Cook, of Shawnee, says pornography "exploits and humiliates those being used and it dehumanizes the user at the same time." The resolution says pornography is potentially biologically addictive and is linked to lessened desire.
  
Republican Sen. Barbara Bollier, of Mission Hills, mocked the resolution. She responded by saying: "Seriously? We'll see how excited they are about public health when it comes to guns."
  
Some lawmakers also raised concerns about freedom of expression.
 

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Missing 10-year-old boy found safe

    Missing 10-year-old boy found safe

    Wednesday, February 7 2018 11:11 AM EST2018-02-07 16:11:16 GMT

    UPDATE:

    Missing 10-year-old Ricky Eastabrooks has been found safe according to Spokane Police.

    >>

    UPDATE:

    Missing 10-year-old Ricky Eastabrooks has been found safe according to Spokane Police.

    >>

  • Family of murdered baby boy leads effort for better childcare services in Spokane

    Family of murdered baby boy leads effort for better childcare services in Spokane

    Tuesday, February 6 2018 9:22 PM EST2018-02-07 02:22:46 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Daycare is as expensive as college tuition and one Spokane family says that needs to change because that high cost contributed to their baby boy's death. Spokane Police say 10-month-old Caiden Henry was beaten to death by his babysitter, 28-year-old Joshua Mobley, last February. Court documents show Mobley started taking care of Caiden while his mother worked. Caiden’s mother knew Mobley 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Daycare is as expensive as college tuition and one Spokane family says that needs to change because that high cost contributed to their baby boy's death. Spokane Police say 10-month-old Caiden Henry was beaten to death by his babysitter, 28-year-old Joshua Mobley, last February. Court documents show Mobley started taking care of Caiden while his mother worked. Caiden’s mother knew Mobley 

    >>

  • Real life lessons from 'This Is Us' house fire

    Real life lessons from 'This Is Us' house fire

    Wednesday, February 7 2018 2:01 AM EST2018-02-07 07:01:45 GMT

    SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - This Is Us is one of the most popular shows on TV, and now a local fire department is hoping lessons from a recent episode can make a difference in real life. "I think they nailed that emotional feeling that you have going through this," Rick Frier says while watching Sunday's episode. And he should know.

    >>

    SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - This Is Us is one of the most popular shows on TV, and now a local fire department is hoping lessons from a recent episode can make a difference in real life. "I think they nailed that emotional feeling that you have going through this," Rick Frier says while watching Sunday's episode. And he should know.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Idaho House panel OKs scrubbing science standards

    Idaho House panel OKs scrubbing science standards

    Wednesday, February 7 2018 1:59 PM EST2018-02-07 18:59:41 GMT

    BOISE, Idaho - An Idaho House panel has agreed to scrub some references to climate change while approving new science standards for the state's K-12 schools. Republicans on the House Education Committee voted 12-4 Wednesday to remove language detailing the environmental effects of humans using energy and fuels derived from the natural resources - such as air pollution from burning of fossil fuels.  

    >>

    BOISE, Idaho - An Idaho House panel has agreed to scrub some references to climate change while approving new science standards for the state's K-12 schools. Republicans on the House Education Committee voted 12-4 Wednesday to remove language detailing the environmental effects of humans using energy and fuels derived from the natural resources - such as air pollution from burning of fossil fuels.  

    >>

  • Senate leaders announce 2-year budget deal

    Senate leaders announce 2-year budget deal

    Wednesday, February 7 2018 1:31 PM EST2018-02-07 18:31:37 GMT

    WASHINGTON (AP) - The Latest on Congress and spending legislation (all times local):   1:12 p.m.   Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer is celebrating a new a budget agreement as providing needed funding for health, drug abuse and social service programs.   But the New York Democrat made little mention about what isn't coming with the new two-year agreement - a plan to protect the "Dreamer" immigrants.

    >>

    WASHINGTON (AP) - The Latest on Congress and spending legislation (all times local):   1:12 p.m.   Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer is celebrating a new a budget agreement as providing needed funding for health, drug abuse and social service programs.   But the New York Democrat made little mention about what isn't coming with the new two-year agreement - a plan to protect the "Dreamer" immigrants.

    >>

  • Kansas Senators pass resolution condemning porn

    Kansas Senators pass resolution condemning porn

    Wednesday, February 7 2018 1:25 PM EST2018-02-07 18:25:12 GMT

    WICHITA, Kan. - The Kansas Senate has approved a resolution condemning pornography, saying it causes infidelity and erectile dysfunction. The Wichita Eagle reports that measure passed Tuesday on a 35-4 vote. The resolution has no legal effect. The House passed a similar measure last year. 

    >>

    WICHITA, Kan. - The Kansas Senate has approved a resolution condemning pornography, saying it causes infidelity and erectile dysfunction. The Wichita Eagle reports that measure passed Tuesday on a 35-4 vote. The resolution has no legal effect. The House passed a similar measure last year. 

    >>
    •   