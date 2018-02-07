Rangers trade QB-infielder Russell Wilson to Yankees - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Rangers trade QB-infielder Russell Wilson to Yankees

Posted: Updated:
ARLINGTON, Texas -

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson has been traded - from the Texas Rangers to the New York Yankees.
  
The Rangers selected Wilson in the Triple-A portion of the Rule 5 draft during the winter meetings in December 2013, about two months before he led the Seahawks to a win over Denver in the Super Bowl.
  
On Wednesday, Texas traded Wilson to the Yankees for future considerations.
  
Wilson spent a day in uniform with the Rangers at spring training in Surprise, Arizona, in 2014 without appearing in a game, and made another cameo appearance at camp the following spring. An infielder, Wilson hit .229 in two seasons in the low minor leagues in Colorado's system in 2010-11.
  
In 2011, he left the Rockies for football at the University of Wisconsin.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

