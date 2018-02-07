Mad Minute stories from Wednesday, February 7th

LONDON (AP) - Crouching tiger, hidden ... toy.

Police in Scotland were called by a farmer who thought a big cat had invaded his cow shed. They ended up in a 45-minute standoff with a large stuffed tiger.

Police thought they had the tiger by the tail when they were deployed to a farm in Peterhead in Aberdeenshire, sending in a number of units, including an armed response team. The authorities eventually realized it was a toy.

Peterhead Inspector George Cordiner says "until you know exactly what you are dealing with, every option has to be considered."

Police describe the incident as a "false call made with genuine good intent," though they did allow that officers had a "roaring shift on Saturday night."

The Scottish edition of the Sun newspaper reported that the farmer, Bruce Grubb, went out to check on his cows while he was having a housewarming party and saw the 'tiger" on a ramp.

The paper quoted Grubb as saying: "I was stone cold sober, drink had nothing to do with me thinking it was real."

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ACTON, Mass. (AP) - A Massachusetts couple says it was fun when they started receiving free mystery packages from Amazon they hadn't ordered.

Now they want it to stop.

Mike and Kelly Gallivan, of Acton, tell The Boston Globe the first package arrived in October. They have continued to receive one or two a week with mostly cheap stuff like plastic fans and phone chargers.

The Gallivans say Amazon told them the merchandise was paid with a gift card with no sender's name.

Two experts say the Gallivans are likely being used to manipulate Amazon buyer reviews. The anonymous sender is likely writing glowing reviews of their own product.

An Amazon spokeswoman said the Seattle-based company is investigating inquiries from consumers who have received unsolicited packages and will ban vendors who abuse the reviews system.



----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) - Prosecutors in South Carolina have dropped charges against a woman who had been accused of dressing up as a dinosaur and scaring two carriage horses in Charleston.

Local media reported that Charleston city prosecutors on Wednesday dropped charges of disorderly conduct and wearing a mask on a public street against Nicole Wells of Charleston.

Wells had been arrested after someone wearing a Tyrannosaurs rex outfit stepped in front of a carriage hauling 16 sightseers last May and growled.

The carriage operator fell out of the carriage when the horses backed up and the wheels broke the man's right foot.

None of the passengers were hurt.

Prosecutors did not explain their decision to drop the charges.

Palmetto Carriage Works general manager Tommy Doyle says the company is considering a lawsuit against Wells.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) - Police in Alaska's largest city say a man robbed a restaurant and apparently attempted to avoid being identified by authorities by burying his coat in fresh snow.

Anchorage police Tuesday morning received a report of a Taco Bell robbery.

The suspect wore a black, hooded jacket with a black towel covering his face. He claimed he had a gun, demanded money and ran away.

As officers responded, dispatchers took a call of a man seen taking off outerwear and burying it in snow three blocks from the restaurant.

The clothing matched what the suspect had worn. Officers followed tracks in the snow and spotted a man several blocks away who was not dressed for temperatures in the low 20s.

Police arrested the 34-year-old man. He faces charges including robbery.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

OOLTEWAH, Tenn. (AP) - Authorities say a teenager whose cat was stuck in a tree is in bigger trouble after falsely reporting a fire to attract help.

The 911 center's operations director in Hamilton County, Tennessee, Jeff Carney, tells WRCB-TV that multiple agencies responded to what they thought was a fire Monday at the home of 18-year-old Trevor Austin Lane.

Lane's arrest report says his cat had been stuck in the tree overnight, and he figured the fire department's "big ladders" would be of use.

He was charged with a 911 violation and jailed on $1,500 bond. It's unclear whether he has a lawyer.

Carney says dispatchers would have connected Lane with the appropriate resources had he been honest. He says such false calls are wasteful and dangerous as responders rush to the scene.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

MEXICO CITY (AP) - Mexican inspectors have found tigers in all sorts of situations: on leashes, in neighbors' yards and wandering the streets.

But the office for environmental protection announced a new twist Wednesday: Someone tried to express-mail a tiger cub.

The cub was sedated and packed into a plastic container. Nobody realized it was there until a sniffer dog looking for contraband detected it.

The cub was mailed in the western state of Jalisco to an address in the central state of Queretaro. It was dehydrated but otherwise well, and was handed over to an animal management center.

The tiger's papers were apparently in order, but it was seized because the mailing constituted mistreatment.

The agency says the case is under investigation.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

APOLLO, Pa. (AP) - A Pennsylvania man is facing charges after police say the 19-year-old attacked his family while tripping on LSD and then resisting arrest while naked and covered in cooking oil.

The Tribune Review says a number of more serious charges including assault and terrorist threats were dropped after the victims refused to pursue charges against him at a preliminary hearing Tuesday.

Police say Lonnie Beatty had taken the hallucinogen on Jan. 16 and lost control, assaulting two female relatives and their children. Police say he destroyed a North Apollo house and the victims hid in a bathroom.

The family dog bit Beatty trying to protect them.

When police arrived, they say he was naked, wearing only a sock, and covered in cooking oil.

They say he was shot with a stun gun after refusing to comply multiple times.

No attorney information is available.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

BOSTON (AP) - For $3,000, patrons at one Boston restaurant can order a burger that comes with an engagement ring on the side.

Pauli's, in the city's North End, says with 48-hours' notice, the restaurant's Big Boy burger will arrive with a 7/8 carat Neil Lane ring nestled in the bun. The ring will come framed with round diamonds and a 14 karat gold band.

The restaurant says the burger is part of a Valentine's Day special.

Restaurant owner Paul Barker says there are no confirmed orders so far, but there are several "very interested" people.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Pasco, WA - An employee at a Lowe's Home Improvement in the Tri-Cities put in her 2 weeks notice, by bringing a cake to work.

The cake, decorated in white and pink, simply read "Congrats!! I'm putting in my 2 weeks. Nina."

No word why Nina is quitting.

That's pretty much it... I wish I knew more about this situation, but my brother-in-law works at the same Lowe's and told me about this.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

LAPD officers arrest a driver after finding burritos in his car. Except these burritos had some very different ingredients.

They were stuffed with meth!

To the un-trained eye they look like regular burritos.

But these 14 tightly wrapped foil packages were filled with methamphetamine.

Officers found them during a routine traffic stop on Saturday in Angelino Heights.

They also confiscated a handgun and quite a bit of cash.

The driver, who was not identified, was arrested on suspicion of transportation of narcotics.

