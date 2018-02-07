Detectives investigating I-5 diamond heist

Washington State Patrol troopers are looking for witnesses to a diamond heist that happened Tuesday afternoon.

Just before 4 p.m., troopers received a call from a citizen that stated an attempted carjacking had just happened on westbound SR 520 to northbound Interstate 5.

When troopers arrived, they determined that it was not a carjacking, but a diamond theft. The victim told troopers he was traveling around the Seattle and Bellevue area to clients/jewelers and was on his way to see his last client of the day in Seattle. He said he was exiting from SR 520 to northbound I-5 when a dark sedan made an abrupt lane change and slammed on the brakes, causing the victim to brake hard and come to a stop.

Then, a second car intentionally struck his car from behind and two men in bandanas approached his car. The broke out both front windows and hit the driver several times before they grabbed the bag of diamonds with a total value of $400,000, along with the key fob for his car and his phone. They also demanded that he open the trunk, where they removed a large suitcase.

The victim had his phone tracked to 650 NE 42nd St. in Seattle where it was discovered abandoned in a grassy area.

The victim was treated at the scene by the Seattle Fire Department and then taken to the WSP office where troopers took photos and interviewed him.

Detectives are seeking any additional witnesses or information about this crime, including if anyone who may have seen the phone thrown from the car at the address listed above. Anyone with information should contact Detective Vik Mauro at (425) 401-7746.