Detectives investigating I-5 diamond heist - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Detectives investigating I-5 diamond heist

Posted: Updated:
by Matt Pusatory, KHQ Local News Web Producer
Connect
KING COUNTY, Wash. -

Washington State Patrol troopers are looking for witnesses to a diamond heist that happened Tuesday afternoon. 

Just before 4 p.m., troopers received a call from a citizen that stated an attempted carjacking had just happened on westbound SR 520 to northbound Interstate 5.

When troopers arrived, they determined that it was not a carjacking, but a diamond theft. The victim told troopers he was traveling around the Seattle and Bellevue area to clients/jewelers and was on his way to see his last client of the day in Seattle. He said he was exiting from SR 520 to northbound I-5 when a dark sedan made an abrupt lane change and slammed on the brakes, causing the victim to brake hard and come to a stop.

Then, a second car intentionally struck his car from behind and two men in bandanas approached his car. The broke out both front windows and hit the driver several times before they grabbed the bag of diamonds with a total value of $400,000, along with the key fob for his car and his phone. They also demanded that he open the trunk, where they removed a large suitcase.

The victim had his phone tracked to 650 NE 42nd St. in Seattle where it was discovered abandoned in a grassy area.

The victim was treated at the scene by the Seattle Fire Department and then taken to the WSP office where troopers took photos and interviewed him.

Detectives are seeking any additional witnesses or information about this crime, including if anyone who may have seen the phone thrown from the car at the address listed above. Anyone with information should contact Detective Vik Mauro at (425) 401-7746.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Missing 10-year-old boy found safe

    Missing 10-year-old boy found safe

    Wednesday, February 7 2018 11:11 AM EST2018-02-07 16:11:16 GMT

    UPDATE:

    Missing 10-year-old Ricky Eastabrooks has been found safe according to Spokane Police.

    >>

    UPDATE:

    Missing 10-year-old Ricky Eastabrooks has been found safe according to Spokane Police.

    >>

  • Mom says Pasco daycare waxed toddler's eyebrows

    Mom says Pasco daycare waxed toddler's eyebrows

    Wednesday, February 7 2018 12:03 PM EST2018-02-07 17:03:28 GMT

    PASCO, Wash. - The two moms of the kids whose eyebrows were waxed by their daycare officially filed a police report today with the Pasco Police Department. The daycare - a non-profit organization at Columbia Basin College - is licensed by the Washington State Department of Early Learning. The center has been licensed for less than a year, and has had no complaints filed against them...until this one. 

    >>

    PASCO, Wash. - The two moms of the kids whose eyebrows were waxed by their daycare officially filed a police report today with the Pasco Police Department. The daycare - a non-profit organization at Columbia Basin College - is licensed by the Washington State Department of Early Learning. The center has been licensed for less than a year, and has had no complaints filed against them...until this one. 

    >>

  • Real life lessons from 'This Is Us' house fire

    Real life lessons from 'This Is Us' house fire

    Wednesday, February 7 2018 2:01 AM EST2018-02-07 07:01:45 GMT

    SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - This Is Us is one of the most popular shows on TV, and now a local fire department is hoping lessons from a recent episode can make a difference in real life. "I think they nailed that emotional feeling that you have going through this," Rick Frier says while watching Sunday's episode. And he should know.

    >>

    SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - This Is Us is one of the most popular shows on TV, and now a local fire department is hoping lessons from a recent episode can make a difference in real life. "I think they nailed that emotional feeling that you have going through this," Rick Frier says while watching Sunday's episode. And he should know.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Florida man falls asleep at drive-thru window, does cartwheel during DUI arrest

    Florida man

    Wednesday, February 7 2018 7:22 PM EST2018-02-08 00:22:01 GMT
    Courtesy NBC NewsCourtesy NBC News

    CAPE CORAL, Fla. - A Cape Coral, Florida man was arrested for DUI Tuesday after a McDonald's employee found him slumped over the wheel at the drive-thru window. According to NBC 2 News, this isn't the man's first run in with police. Officers recognized 30-year-old Christopher Bidzinski from an incident the night before, where they had to take him home. He told police he'd been drinking a little too much chardonnay. "Take me to jail. I beg of 

    >>

    CAPE CORAL, Fla. - A Cape Coral, Florida man was arrested for DUI Tuesday after a McDonald's employee found him slumped over the wheel at the drive-thru window. According to NBC 2 News, this isn't the man's first run in with police. Officers recognized 30-year-old Christopher Bidzinski from an incident the night before, where they had to take him home. He told police he'd been drinking a little too much chardonnay. "Take me to jail. I beg of 

    >>

  • Paper Tiger: UK police end up in standoff with stuffed toy

    Paper Tiger: UK police end up in standoff with stuffed toy

    Wednesday, February 7 2018 6:20 PM EST2018-02-07 23:20:58 GMT

    LONDON (AP) - Crouching tiger, hidden ... toy.    Police in Scotland were called by a farmer who thought a big cat had invaded his cow shed. They ended up in a 45-minute standoff with a large stuffed tiger.    Police thought they had the tiger by the tail when they were deployed to a farm in Peterhead in Aberdeenshire, sending in a number of units, including an armed response team before realizing it was a toy.

    >>

    LONDON (AP) - Crouching tiger, hidden ... toy.    Police in Scotland were called by a farmer who thought a big cat had invaded his cow shed. They ended up in a 45-minute standoff with a large stuffed tiger.    Police thought they had the tiger by the tail when they were deployed to a farm in Peterhead in Aberdeenshire, sending in a number of units, including an armed response team before realizing it was a toy.

    >>

  • Mexico: Someone tried to mail a tiger cub

    Mexico: Someone tried to mail a tiger cub

    Wednesday, February 7 2018 6:16 PM EST2018-02-07 23:16:29 GMT

    MEXICO CITY (AP) - Mexican inspectors have found tigers in all sorts of situations: on leashes, in neighbors' yards and wandering the streets. But the office for environmental protection announced a new twist Wednesday: Someone tried to express-mail a tiger cub. The cub was sedated and packed into a plastic container. Nobody realized it was there until a sniffer dog looking for contraband detected it. The cub was mailed in the western state of Jalisco to an ...

    >>

    MEXICO CITY (AP) - Mexican inspectors have found tigers in all sorts of situations: on leashes, in neighbors' yards and wandering the streets. But the office for environmental protection announced a new twist Wednesday: Someone tried to express-mail a tiger cub. The cub was sedated and packed into a plastic container. Nobody realized it was there until a sniffer dog looking for contraband detected it. The cub was mailed in the western state of Jalisco to an ...

    >>
    •   